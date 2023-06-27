Republican Priscilla Rahn declared her candidacy for Douglas County commissioner on June 22, a day after resigning as vice chair of the Colorado GOP.
Rahn, a public school teacher and member of the suburban county's planning commission, told Colorado Politics that she's stepping down from the party position so she can devote sufficient time to the campaign.
"I think, in fairness, I needed to step back from my state party responsibilities and focus on Douglas County," she said. "I've given 110% for that role, and that's what it requires to support the party, but running for commissioner is an amazing opportunity for me. I really need to focus on reaching primary voters right now and get to know more of what's happening at the county level."
Rahn is so far the only candidate running in next year's election to represent the Republican-leaning county's District III, which covers the northwest part of the county, including Highlands Ranch. The incumbent, Republican Lora Thomas, is term-limited.
"I've learned about the importance of local government," said Rahn, who was reelected to a second, two-year term as the state GOP's No. 2 in March. "Commissioner is arguably the most important job you can have — you have so much influence and so many opportunities to help your neighbors and help the future. It's really, for me, the perfect next step in how I'm going to serve my community and what I can bring to the table."
Rahn teaches band and orchestra at a middle school in the Denver Public Schools district. She has served on the Douglas County Planning Commission since 2021 and was elected its chair earlier this year.
"Serving on the planning commission gives me a unique understanding of our Douglas County economy and the policies that benefit our residents," she says on her campaign website.
"Service is in my heart. I will bring a fresh voice to the commission and provide a plan to address the issues that keep getting kicked down the road like water, while supporting bold, no-nonsense policies on crime and school safety," she adds.
Before she was elected to the state Republican position, Rahn ran unsuccessfully for the University of Colorado Board of Regents' seat representing the 6th Congressional District. She lost the GOP primary by a wide margin to attorney Richard Murray, who lost the general election to Democrat Ilana Spiegel.
State Republican Chairman Dave Williams told Colorado Politics that the GOP's state central committee will hold a special election to fill Rahn's position later this summer.
“The Colorado GOP thanks Priscilla for her service and wishes her the best (in) her future endeavors," Williams said in a text message.
In her resignation letter, Rahn called it "an incredible honor and a privilege" to serve the party.
"I have worked aggressively to improve the well-being and quality of life of Coloradans and to build relationships with diverse communities in order to support and grow our big tent," Rahn said, adding, "I hope the state party will continue to support Republican candidates and engage in community outreach."
Added Rahn: "A county commissioner is the last line of defense against government overreach, and I look forward to protecting the quality of life for people who call Douglas County their home."
