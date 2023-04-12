Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña Wednesday endorsed Mike Johnston's run for mayor, saying the former state senator is "the right person at the right time" to lead the city.
"When Mike sees a problem, he takes action and addresses the issue," said Peña, who served two terms as mayor from 1983 to 1991 and later held two cabinet positions in the Clinton administration. "He has done this as a legislator and a nonprofit leader. Under his leadership, I am confident that we can continue to build upon our great city and make Denver a city of opportunity for every family.”
Johnston is facing former Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough in a June runoff. The incumbent, Mayor Michael Hancock, is term-limited.
In his endorsement, Peña said Johnston brings "bold and creative solutions to tackle the many challenges facing our city," listing crime, housing, air pollution and "unplanned growth" among the issues confronting the next mayor.
Calling on voters to "imagine a great city," Peña unseated three-term mayor Bill McNichols and oversaw Denver's move into the big leagues among mid-sized American cities with construction of Denver International Airport and the arrival of the Colorado Rockies. After he declined to seek a third term, President Bill Clinton tapped Peña to head the departments of transportation and energy.
Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis gave Peña the Vanguard Legacy Medal — for a business leader who has made transformational contributions to the community — as part of the governor's Citizenship Medal program.
Johnston said Peña "captivated Denver with his vision" when the city was at a turning point.
“He turned that vision into a reality by transforming a self described cow town into a world-class city, and making sure that economic opportunity reached every neighborhood," Johnston said in a statement.
"I’m incredibly proud to have his support as we stand at another critical crossroads and work to bring bold, detailed plans to tackle our toughest challenges and establish Denver as America’s best city.”
Johnston and Brough finished in first and second place, respectively, in last week's municipal election, ahead of 14 other candidates who made the ballot. Since neither surpassed 50% of the vote, they head to a runoff election, with ballots due on June 6.
