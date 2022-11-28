State Rep. Amy Parks, R-Loveland, was sworn in Monday to represent the House seat left vacant by the late late Rep. Hugh McKean.
Parks, who was sworn in by House Speaker Alec Garnett, will serve the last 43 days of McKean's term. McKean had died suddenly on Oct. 30.
A Larimer County HD51 vacancy committee picked Parks as McKean's replacement on Nov. 17.
Parks has vowed to continue fighting for a cause McKean was working on for this upcoming session —early heart disease screenings. McKean died of a heart attack.
“While committee obligations have been fulfilled and all votes cast for this 73rd General Assembly, in the next several weeks, I will run one last campaign for Hugh," Parks, his partner, said. "I will work with House staff to promote a healthier Colorado no-cost incentive campaign — to include early heart disease screenings. If we can save just one life with Hugh’s platform, I will have finished his work.”
Minority Leader Rep. Rod Pelton of Cheyenne Wells said Monday thanked Parks for "fulfilling such an important role in this difficult time."
"Her commitment to this duty is evident by her enthusiasm to address the issue of improving the health of Coloradans," Pelton said. "The need for low cost, early health screening should not be a partisan issue. It's important we as legislators bring attention to this issue."
Assistant Minority Leader Mike Lynch of Wellington, who will take over as Minority Leader in the next legislative session, said the caucus is honored to have Parks join.
"Hugh would have been proud to know Amy stepped up to continue his lifelong passion of always doing what’s best for the people of HD51 and of Colorado as a whole. I’m proud to call myself a friend and colleague to both,” Lynch said.
McKean ran unopposed in the November general election. After his death, the Secretary of State said votes for McKean would be counted and, under state law, a vacancy committee had 30 days after the election to chose a replacement. Parks chose not to run for the two-year term. The vacancy committee chose Republican Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg to represent HD 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.