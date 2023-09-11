It's official: The ballot for Colorado's November election was certified on Monday.

On Nov. 7, Colorado voters will decide the fate of two statewide ballot measures and the winning candidates of dozens of local mayoral, city council and school board races. Local initiatives will also be considered in some counties.

“In just two months, Coloradans will be able to make their voice heard by voting in the 2023 coordinated election," Secretary Jena Griswold said on Monday. "As secretary of state, I am committed to ensuring that every eligible voter can cast a ballot in secure and accessible elections.”

The statewide issues that will be included on the ballot are Proposition HH and Proposition II, both referred to the ballot by the state legislature earlier this year.

Prop HH: Reduce Property Taxes and Voter-approved Revenue Change asks voters whether to use the surplus from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights to reduce property taxes, fund school districts and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance/hospital districts and other local governments. The TABOR surplus would otherwise be refunded to Colorado taxpayers.

Prop II: Proposition EE Funding Retention Rate Reduction asks voters whether to spend $23.65 million on expanding Colorado's free preschool program by letting the state keep the money collected through taxes on cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products, and maintaining those current tax rates instead of reducing them.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.

Coloradans can register to vote and update voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 30 to receive a ballot in the mail. Afterwards, Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More than 400 drop boxes and 130 voting centers will be available for voters by Oct. 31, with some locations opening earlier. Locations, opening date and hours are available at GoVoteColorado.gov.