Coloradans now have a sixth minor political party to choose from when casting ballots and registering to vote: the "No Labels" party.

The No Labels Colorado Party has been officially recognized as a minor political party in Colorado as of Wednesday, after submitting a sufficient number of signatures to qualify, the Secretary of State’s Office announced.

Proponents of the party submitted over 18,000 signatures, 11,821 of which were valid. That surpassed the 10,000 signatures required by state law.

No Labels is a national political group founded in 2010 that describes itself as seeking to reduce partisanship by recommitting to "the fundamental beliefs that have historically united Americans and provided a common understanding of who we are and where we hope to go."

Though the group presents as nonpartisan centrists, it made national headlines in 2014 for campaigning against Colorado's incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Udall in favor of Republican Cory Gardner, who went on to win the seat.

A minor political party is any political party other than Colorado's two major political parties, Democrat and Republican. The No Labels Colorado Party joins five other minor parties in Colorado: the American Constitution Party, Approval Voting Party, Green Party of Colorado, the Libertarian Party of Colorado and the Unity Party of Colorado.

With its official designation, the No Labels Colorado Party may now nominate candidates for offices in general elections, instead having candidates petition on to the ballot.

To maintain its status, the No Labels Colorado Party must either have a candidate for statewide office receive at least 1% of the total votes cast within the last two general elections, or have at least 1,000 registered electors affiliated with the party within the last two general elections.