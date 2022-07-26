Three legislative candidates who lost in the June 28 primary elections formally asked the Secretary of State's office for recounts.

The Secretary of State's office certified the results of the June 28 primary on Monday. The deadline for submitting a recount request is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Lynda Zamora Wilson, who lost the GOP primary for Senate District 9 in Monument to Sen. Paul Lundeen, is seeking a recount. Wilson lost by 32 percentage points to Lundeen.

In the Colorado Springs-based House District 21, Karl Dent, Sr. is seeking a recount of his loss to Rep. Mary Bradfield. Dent also lost by more than 30 percentage points.

In House District 18, also in Colorado Springs, Summer Groubert is seeking a recount of her 35 percentage point loss to Shana Black.

All three candidates are seeking a hand recount, which is not allowed under state election rules. The rules allow for recounts only using the same form of tabulation used to count the original votes, which was done by machine.

The three candidates, who sent in identical letters seeking the recounts, also asked for all "Cast Vote Records"; ballot drop box records; video surveillance of drop boxes, sorting and counting rooms; adjudication and tabulation rooms; records related to signature verification, records and reports on voter registration and voter history; and, all electronic voting system logs.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold's office acknowledged receiving the formal requests, adding it will "follow all the steps required by Colorado Statute regarding any request for a recount."

Dent, Wilson and Groubert will be notified by Wednesday how much they will have to pay for the recounts, as automatic recounts, which are state-paid, only apply when the difference between the winning candidate and second-place candidate is 0.05% or less of the winning vote.

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who lost to former Jeffco Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson for the GOP race for secretary of state, also sought a recount but did not submit the $236,279 in certified funds required for a recount. She is now trying to get individual counties to do hand recounts.

Peters asked 62 out of the state's 64 counties – except for Weld and Fremont counties – for that recount. The email she sent to Mesa County resulted in her arrest last week for failing to honor the conditions of her $25,000 bond and the terms of a restraining order that prohibited her from having contact of any kind with employees in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office.

State Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Canon City, also sought a hand recount after his 8 percentage point loss to Joe O'Dea, but he, too, did not provide the $236,279 in certified funds to move that recount forward.

Colorado Newsline reported Monday that a group of losing Republican candidates held a fundraiser in Colorado Springs Sunday night to raise money for the hand recounts they want from the counties.

The website for the Colorado Recount Coalition lists nine GOP candidates who want hand recounts, including Peters, Hanks, the three state House candidates and four candidates who ran for El Paso County sheriff, coroner and county commissioner.

While state law prohibits the state from conducting hand recounts, the process can be a little different at the county level.

Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, said that prior to a recount, the county would have to do a second logic and accuracy test. The first is done before the election. If that second test fails, only then can a recount be done by hand. There's nothing from stopping a county after certification from doing an unofficial hand recount, Crane said, but such a recount has no bearing on anything.

To date, two counties were considering hand recounts but those recounts are not tied to the Peters-Hanks requests. In Custer County, Clerk and Recorder Kelley Camper was planning to do a hand recount at the behest of a county commissioner and a group of citizens and as a way of assuring the public that the electronic voting systems would be more accurate than a hand recount would be. However, she said Tuesday that she has run out of time to do so with the November election work in front of her and her staff.

Another hand recount is being considered in Archuleta County, according to Crane.