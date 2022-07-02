For the past four years, an intra-party fight has fractured the House GOP caucus and frustrated its members.
The results of Tuesday night's primary changed all that, according to some caucus members who seek to return to the General Assembly in January.
Notably, several stalwarts of the party's more conservative faction won't be back in 2023 and many candidates allied with them lost their contests on Tuesday night.
Here's the back story.
The 2018 election was disastrous for House Republicans. The "soft-money" committee tasked with maintaining the GOP majority at the state Capitol, Values First Colorado, raised $1.2 million but failed to defend five seats, and the GOP went to a record 41-24 deficit. The Values First Colorado committee kept more than $300,000 in its war chest - money scattered among several independent expenditure committees controlled by Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville's brother, Joe. Caucus members complained all that money should have been spent to help elect Republicans.
Still, Neville won re-election as minority leader with the continued strong backing from long-time allies, such as Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO).
After failing to gain even one seat in the 2020 election, the caucus, split between those who backed Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland and those in the Neville camp, elected McKean as the next minority leader.
It wasn't smooth sailing. By the end of the 2021 session, McKean faced an uprising from the Neville camp, led by Reps. Ron Hanks of Canon City and Dave Williams of Colorado Springs, who sought a vote of no confidence on the session's final night. McKean, who abstained, won handily on a 15-8 vote.
That wasn't the end of the troubles within the caucus – the intra-party squabbles were most evident in the 2022 primaries.
Term-limits and decisions by caucus members in the Neville camp to pursue other opportunities, such as running for Congress, means that seven of the eight who voted against McKean won't be back next year. The only member still aligned with the Neville camp who will likely come back in January is Rep. Stephanie Luck of Penrose.
"Voters rejected the more extreme candidates," McKean told Colorado Politics. "This is the Republican Party the state of Colorado has been waiting for."
What Tuesday night's primary brought is balance, he said.
"People have forgotten about balance in government and what they’re wanting is the end to the most divisive rhetoric and the political games," he said, adding the focus should be helping families who are figuring out how to pay for gas and balance their budget amidst soaring inflation.
"That’s where we saw the votes," McKean said. "It was a cry for help from families – we’re tired of the partisan bickering, we want to hear ideas and how you will fight for us."
Every candidate propped up by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, the outside group allied with Neville faction that spent heavily this year, lost, McKean said, including his primary opponent, Austin Hein.
"This should be enormous encouragement to normal folks. The conversations we put out there were the right ones," he said.
Several legislators aligned with the Neville camp could not reached.
Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton, who also won his primary night race against an RMGO-endorsed opponent, sees the wins Tuesday as a new path forward for the caucus, saying he anticipates a more cohesive team than it has been in the past four years.
Winners from safe Republican seats in Tuesday's contested primaries include Douglas County Assessor Lisa Frizell, who won Neville's seat; Anthony Hartsook, the primary winner for term-limited Rep. Kim Ransom's Littleton seat; and, Rose Pugliese, who will likely succeed Rep. Shane Sandridge of Colorado Springs, who chose not to run for re-election
The primary opponents of Frizell, Hartsook and Pugliese all received backing from RMGO.
"The entire Neville/Williams/RMGO faction is gone," Larson said.
Larson also applauds the primary winners in uncontested races, who, he said, will be part of a more collaborative House GOP caucus. He pointed to Rich Taggart, the CEO of the Swiss Army knife multinational company Victorinox, in the Grand Junction-based House District 55. That seat is currently held by Rep. Janice Rich, who won her primary Tuesday night to succeed the term-limited Sen. Ray Scott.
Larson also cited Frizell.
"We're bringing in a lot of 'hefty' folks and a totally different animal from the last four years," he told Colorado Politics.
The caucus' leadership composition will also see some changes. It will need a new assistant minority leader to replace Rep. Tim Geitner of Falcon, who chose not to run for another term. The most likely candidate for that post is Rep. Mike Lynch of Wellington, who made a name for himself in the 2022 session with his co-prime sponsorship of House Bill 1326, the new fentanyl law. Lynch advocated for the re-criminalization of simple possession of fentanyl, although on the last day he voted against the final version because it lacked a "zero tolerance" approach to possession of the deadly drug eviscerating many of Colorado's residents.
With Rep. Rod Pelton of Cheyenne Wells vying for the state Senate seat in southeastern Colorado, a new minority whip will also be needed, and that's likely going to be Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron.
Pugliese is likely to take the position of caucus chair, according to Larson.
The different makeup of the GOP caucus is being cheered from outside the chamber.
Tony Gagliardi, state director for the Colorado chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, said he expects a more unified caucus, as well.
"We felt left out of the conversation because of political realities," Gagliardi told Colorado Politics, referring to the business community. "That cannot continue."
Gagliardi said it's been very difficult in the past working with a divided caucus, lamenting that some members were bent on pursuing a more rigid political philosophy, instead of pragmatic solutions. As a result, he said, everything else took a back seat.
"I think it will be much easier for the business community, both small and large, to work with the caucus. Members who were primaried won their seats, and that sent a message to bring things back together for civil and honest conversation and to pass good policy," he said.
Holtorf also believes the caucus future will be less contentious. "The House GOP caucus will rise from a fractured group of Republicans with animus and infighting over the past several years into a unified force of conservative minded Republicans in 2023 who will bring real solutions to Colorado and its citizens," he told Colorado Politics Friday. "We are struggling with record high inflation at the grocery store and restaurants, high gas prices across the country, and a serious public safety crisis in Colorado all at the hand of failed Democrat 'Energy' and 'soft on crime' policies."
Another set of big changes is likely for the bipartisan Joint Budget Committee.
Much depends, of course, on whether Democrats can hold onto the Senate.
Ransom has been the House GOP caucus representative on JBC for the past several years, but the caucus will need a new JBC member in January. Larson said he's interested, but only if Republicans can take the Senate, as he has no appetite in joining a 4-2 Democratic-led committee.
Should Republicans win the Senate majority, however, Larson has a batch of ideas he's prepared to work on, and looks forward to working with Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, on issues, such as education funding, especially for special education.
"She’s a collaborative deal-maker, much like I am. I’m excited about the prospect of that," Larson said.
The fall election, and the looming Denver mayoral race in 2023, could result in a new look for the JBC, as well.
Zenzinger's JBC Senate colleague, Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, is among believed to be on the short list for the 2023 Denver mayoral election. So is Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver. That could mean both come off the JBC at some point. Also rumored to be departing is current JBC Chair Julie McCluskie of Dillon, whose name has been mentioned as the next Speaker of the House.
Assuming Herod, Hansen and McCluskie head for new roles, that would leave Zenzinger and Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, on the budget committee.
Larson also pointed out that while the House GOP caucus is coming together in a new way, the opposite could be true for the other side of the aisle, given the primary win by Elisabeth Epps in House District 6.
Epps, who is backed by several other members of the House Democratic caucus, is likely to be part of a stronger, progressive faction within the caucus, and not always one that could work collaboratively with the caucus's establishment Democrats – or with the other party.
