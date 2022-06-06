Mail-in ballots go out to voters today with the 2022 election season well underway.
Today is the last day for voters affiliated with a political party to change or withdraw their affiliation if they want to vote in a different party's primary election. Voters can change their affiliation here.
It's also the last day for county clerks to record the ballot preference of unaffiliated voters. Under the statutes, unaffiliated voters who pick a preference will get their preferred ballots by mail.
A few other dates to remember:
June 20 is the last day that an individual may submit a voter registration application and still get a ballot in the mail. Eligible Coloradans can register to vote here.
June 28 is primary election day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The county clerk must get all ballots by 7 p.m.
Other important deadlines can be found here.
Here's a few other resources:
Voters can check their address or find their polling location, should they wish to vote in person, at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
Voters can also check if their ballots have been mailed by also going to www.GoVoteColorado.gov and logging in.
Coloradans should follow the instructions on their mail-in ballot envelope to ensure their ballot is counted. Voters who are unsure whether their ballots will arrive through the mail on time can drop them off at drop boxes or drop-off locations. To find those locations, voters should contact their county clerk and recorder.
Voters who want to know more about the candidates in contested races can access the Colorado Politics 2022 Primary Election Guide on www.coloradopolitics.com.
