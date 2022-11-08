Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches.
Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol.
Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates.
LATEST: No major problems at voting centers
The election so far appears to be going smoothly, according to state election officials.
"We are not aware of any (problems) at this time," Jack Todd, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, said.
A blue island?
The results tonight will affirm whether Colorado is, indeed, the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave. Some, like veteran politico Dick Wadhams, are skeptical of the polling data. "I suppose that these polls have shown that Democrats will win. They might be right," he said. "I just don’t think they are."
Latinos' unrealized potential
This story delves into the potential of the Latino vote to shape elections.
“There's still a lot of unrealized potential,” Celeste Montoya, a University of Colorado professor researching how marginalized communities mobilize to enact change, said. “While they have the potential to make a substantial difference in elections, an important means of doing that is making sure that they're engaged, that they're mobilized, that they make it to the polls.”
Voter guide
As a public service, we compiled this guide to help you and hope that you find this guide informative and useful in your electoral decisions this November.
