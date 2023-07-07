Another candidate has entered the race for the soon-to-be-open seat representing Colorado's Senate District 19.

State Rep. Lindsey Daugherty announced Friday that she's formally launching her campaign for the Senate seat. Daugherty aims to replace her fellow Arvada Democrat, state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, who currently represents the district and who will be term limited by the November 2024 election.

Daugherty has represented House District 24 since 2021. She was reelected in November for her second of four potential two-year terms.

"I’m eager to apply my experience and expertise for an even greater impact in the state Senate," Daugherty said in her campaign announcement. "I dream big, for my family and for yours. With your help, we can turn those dreams into reality. I have a proven record of turning aspirations into accomplishments, and you can trust me to bring that same dedication as your next state senator."

Daugherty will face off against Obi Ezeadi in the primary for the Senate seat. A Democrat and member of the Westminster City Council, Ezeadi announced his candidacy for Senate District 19 last month.

The two candidates have seemingly already split their party, with dozens of Democratic politicians endorsing each candidate, according to their respective campaign websites.

Daugherty counts among her supporters five state senators, 23 House representatives and six local government officials — including Senate President Steve Fenberg, House Speaker Julie McCluskie and House Majority Leader Monica Duran.

Backing Ezeadi are five state senators, seven House representatives and 25 local government officials — including Senate President Pro Tem James Coleman, Senate Majority Caucus Chair Janet Buckner and House Majority Caucus Co-Chair Brianna Titone.

Zenzinger has not yet endorsed either candidate to succeed her.

Ezeadi is the son of Nigerian immigrants and only the second Black councilor elected in Westminster's history. He said he's running for the state Senate to "elevate all the voices" in his northwest metro district.

"As a first-generation American, I firmly believe that leadership and greatness have no bounds, and it is crucial for the Colorado Democratic Party to have representatives with diverse lived experiences who understand the struggles of all constituents," Ezeadi said in a statement. "I am running to champion your freedoms — the freedom to receive a quality education, the freedom to love, and the freedom to ensure your voice matters."

Daugherty said she's running for the Senate to continue her work as a legislator and an attorney, advocating for underserved communities and providing equal opportunities to success for all Coloradans.

In the House, Daugherty chaired the Health and Insurance Committee and sponsored notable legislation including allowing local governments to pass stricter gun laws than the state, expanding DNA testing after criminal convictions, and enforcing price transparency for hospitals.

"As an attorney specializing in juvenile law, I've made it my mission at the Capitol to advocate for our youth and strive for a more equitable justice system. I’ve had the privilege of fighting for educational equity, health care accessibility, reproductive freedom, and many other critical issues," Daugherty said. "Together, we’ve made incredible progress — but there is still much work to be done."

Daugherty is one of five House representatives looking to move to the upper chamber.

Reps. Cathy Kipp, Judy Amabile, Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Mike Weissman have all also filed to run for open Senate seats in 2024, according to campaign finance reports from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Neither Daugherty nor Ezeadi have reported raising or spending any money on their campaigns so far, according to reports from the Secretary of State's Office.

The Democratic-leaning Senate District 19 covers parts of Arvada and Westminster. Zenzinger won reelection in 2020 under the district's old boundaries by a wide margin, defeating Republican Lynn Gerber by nearly 20 percentage points.

Reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this story.