Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has now overtaken the small lead that Democrat Adam Frisch earlier maintained.
As of 10:30 a.m., Boebert has 157,805 votes to Frisch's 157,372 in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
"Winning," Boebert declared on Twitter.
Winning!— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 10, 2022
Frisch consistently led Boebert throughout Tuesday night's tally, but the race had since tightened.
As of 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Frisch led by a mere 64 votes.
At 11:30 a.m., the race had narrowed to a lead of 2,449 votes for Frisch, with Boebert gaining roughly 1,000 votes on her rival with each update. A 1:13 p.m. update momentarily stopped the bleeding for Frisch. At that time, Boebert still gained ground but only picked up 95 votes.
Since then, subsquent updates have seen Boebert gain ground, but her progress has slowed to a trickle.
Thousands of ballots still remained to be counted in the district.
Under state law, a candidate can seek a state-paid recount only when the difference between the winning candidate and second-place candidate is 0.5% or less of the winning vote.
Candidates must pay for recounts when the difference between the two candidates exceeds that threshold.
The unexpectedly competitive race pits Colorado's most prominent Republican politician against the wealthy former Aspen City Council member in the sprawling, Western Slope-based seat.
While most national election forecasters rate the seat as safely Republican, Frisch released internal polling a month ago that showed the race in a statistical dead heat, with the incumbent pulling 47% support to his 45%, with another 7% undecided.
A regular on cable news shows and conservative podcasts, Boebert is among the most vocal members of the House Freedom Caucus and a vigorous defender of former President Donald Trump.
The more reserved Frisch slams what he terms Boebert's "angertainment" approach to politics.
Boebert has drawn attention and sparked outrage on the left and the right since she upset five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton last cycle in the Republican primary before going on to win election by 6 points in the GOP-leaning district.
Following redistricting, the 3rd CD's partisan make-up shifted slightly to the right, favoring Republican candidates by about 9 percentage points.
The district covers 27 counties on the Western Slope and across Southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.
Frisch, who calls himself a centrist and has taken a handful of positions at odds with national Democrats on energy and fiscal matters, emerged from a three-way primary with the narrowest of wins, prevailing by fewer than 300 votes.
Boebert, meanwhile, fended off a primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose rancher, by a two-to-one margin.
Last month, Coram endorsed Frisch, drawing a censure from his local county Republican Party.
Frisch maintains that the Republicans and unaffiliated voters who voted against Boebert in the primary will add up to what could be this cycle's biggest surprise in Colorado, though Boebert and her campaign contends district residents are more than happy with the job she's doing.
Through the Oct. 19 pre-election fundraising period, Frisch had raised nearly what Boebert banked for her campaign over almost two years, with the Democrat posting $5.2 million to the incumbent's $6.7 million. According to the filing, Frisch has outspent Boebert by roughly $100,000 since Labor Day.
Colorado Politics' Marianne Goodland contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.