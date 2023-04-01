A national nonprofit organization that promotes a bipartisan approach to governing on Thursday bestowed its stamp of approval on Adam Frisch, a Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
No Labels said it was awarding Frisch its Problem Solver Seal, a recognition the group called "the highest honor" it can give a candidate or elected official, in a news release.
Frisch, who launched his campaign last month after coming within just over 500 votes of defeating Boebert last year in the Republican-leaning district, is the first candidate to receive the designation this cycle, the group said.
“The common sense majority across America and in Colorado’s 3rd district is so hungry for leaders who will put their country ahead of their party and focus on uniting, rather than dividing us,” said former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, a co-chairman of the organization. “Adam Frisch is one of those leaders and he is running the kind of campaign the No Labels movement is proud to get behind.”
Saying Frisch has "demonstrated a commitment to building consensus and getting big things done" throughout his career, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., another of the group's national co-chairs, added, "The Problem Solver Seal is a recognition of that, and a promise that No Labels will continue to support leaders like Adam who are ready to unite, not divide.”
The group said Frisch has committed to supporting "key elements" of the No Labels policy agenda and has agreed to attend the group's congressional meetings to discuss bipartisan legislation regularly, if elected. The candidate has also agreed to "[b]e a champion for two party solutions on the most pressing issues facing the nation, such as securing the border and reforming our broken immigration system."
The dark-money group, which helped launch the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the U.S. House, says it's "creating a powerful force capable of countering the influence of the extremes on both sides."
Frisch's campaign said the Democrat is committed to joining the caucus, which boasts an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat serving her first term, is the only Coloradan currently on the 69-member caucus.
The candidate said in a statement that he's honored to receive the acknowledgement from the group, calling No Labels "a leader in the fight for bipartisan collaboration and problem solving to break through the gridlock in Congress and get real results for the American people."
While the Problem Solver Seal indicates support, it isn't the same as an endorsement, since the group says it can award the recognition to opposing candidates in the same race.
No Labels came under fire from some Democrats in Colorado and nationally in 2014 when it gave its seal of approval to U.S. Rep. Cory Gardner and organized a get-out-the vote effort for the Republican, who unseated Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Udall. After the election, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and an co-chair of the group, resigned, with a spokesman saying the position was at odds with his pledge not to work against any incumbent senator from either party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.