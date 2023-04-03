National Democrats will work to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year's election, the House Democratic campaign arm said Monday in an announcement unveiling an initial list of targeted GOP-held seats.
The Colorado Republican from Silt, who narrowly won reelection to a second term last year, is among the Republican incumbents representing districts the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee considers vulnerable in the 2024 cycle, the committee said.
A DCCC spokesman suggested that Boebert's national profile and prominent alignment with former President Donald Trump could work against her.
“Lauren Boebert is more obsessed with catching headlines and being the token MAGA extremist than actually working for everyday Coloradans," said Tommy Garcia in an email. "Between her dangerous conspiracies and outright racist bigotry, CO-03 voters can see that Lauren Boebert is an unserious member of Congress, unwilling to go to bat for them on issues facing Colorado. Her time in Congress is ticking down.”
The move marks a shift from last year, when both national parties mostly ignored Colorado's Republican-leaning 3rd Congressional District, which was rated as solidly Republican by nearly every election forecasters.
Democratic nominee Adam Frisch, however, came within 546 votes of defeating Boebert in what turned out to be the closest congressional race in the country. Frisch, a wealthy former member of Aspen's city council, and at least two other Democrats have already launched 2024 campaigns.
Democrats need to net five seats to win control of the House after next year's election.
Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene, the DCCC's chair, signaled the Democrats' line of attack in a statement accompanying the announcement.
“The vulnerable Republicans represented on this list have worked hand in hand with Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy to enable the most dangerous wings of their party to threaten our jobs, roll back women’s freedoms, endanger Americans’ economic security, and prioritize politics over people,” DelBene said.
“The DCCC is prepared to recruit exciting and battle-ready candidates in these key districts and ensure voters see the clear contrast between Democrats’ track record of delivering for the middle class, and Republicans’ radical agenda that puts Americans’ pocketbooks, communities, and livelihoods at risk.”
Boebert's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment, but a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee dismissed the announcement in an email to Colorado Politics.
“Extreme House Democrats support soft-on-crime and anti-American energy policies," said Melanie Bomar. "The DCCC has no chance in this Republican stronghold, and come 2024, Colorado’s 3rd district will once again reject radical Democrats.”
The 3rd CD covers most of the Western Slope and southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley. While it used to be considered a battleground seat, it hasn't been represented by a Democrat since 2010.
The DCCC's list of 33 "districts in play" released Monday includes two open, Democratic-held seats in California and Michigan, whose incumbents are running for the Senate.
It follows the committee last month naming its "Frontliners" — Democratic incumbents it considered vulnerable — and the House GOP campaign arm's release of its own targets.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who won a close election last year in Colorado's new, 8th Congressional District, landed on both lists and has already been targeted in six-figure ad campaigns funded by a Republican group aligned with House GOP leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.