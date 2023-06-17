Lakewood Democrat Kyra deGruy Kennedy formally kicked off her campaign earlier this month for the open House District 30 currently represented by term-limited House Speaker Pro Tem Chris deGruy Kennedy, who is her husband.
A veteran progressive policy advocate and nonprofit director, the 33-year-old Kyra deGruy Kennedy says she wants to bring her "lived experience and policy experience" to the state Capitol, where she says she's already helped pass more than 50 bills.
"I am lucky to be here," she says in a campaign video. "When I was 12 years old, I was the victim of a violent sexual assault. I attempted suicide, used drugs to numb my pain and ended up homeless. I'm alive today not because I'm stronger or smarter than anyone else, but because my family had the money to get me help. Even back then, I saw how systemic oppression works. A white kid like me got sent to a treatment center, while my Black and brown friends got sent to jail."
She told Colorado Politics she decided to devote her life to public service while working at her first job out of college, at health care clinic.
"When grant funding ran out, I had this uncomfortable, come-to-Jesus moment, where I found out that, if I actually want to be helping Coloradans (thrive), I have to do it though policy, not clinical care."
Since then, she's worked on numerous campaigns and ran twice for Lakewood City Council, losing both elections narrowly. She ran the government affairs department at Metropolitan State University of Denver, was a co-chair of the Collaborative Community Response Initiative program and most recently directed the Rocky Mountain chapter of Young Invincibles, a progressive non-profit that advocates for expanded access to health care.
"In order for patients to be at the center and thrive, there are social determinants we need to be addressing," she said. "How do we do better collaboration between departments, between state-level leadership and community-level leadership, and how do we make sure the funding mechanisms are bringing people together rather than solidifying silos that exist?"
The Democratic-leaning district covers northeast Lakewood and Edgewater, roughly bounded by West 26th Avenue on the north, Morrison Road and West Yale Avenue on the south, Sheridan Boulevard on the east and Kipling Street on the west. The district's voters preferred Democratic candidates by an average 27.6-point margin in recent, benchmark elections.
Chris deGruy Kennedy won reelection to a fourth term last year over Republican nominee Russ Carter by a nearly 32-point margin.
Kyra deGruy Kennedy, who filed candidacy paperwork in early February, reported raising just over $20,000 through the end of March and had $15,317 on hand at the end of the quarter. According to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, deGruy Kennedy was the top non-incumbent fundraiser for state office for the quarter.
Two other Democrats have launched bids for the seat: Lakewood City Councilor Rebekah Stewart and public school teacher Rhiannon Wenning. Wenning raised $1,300 in the same period and reported the same amount on hand. Stewart didn't get in the race until the start of the second quarter so hasn't filed a fundraising report yet.
Kyra deGruy Kennedy has amassed dozens of endorsements from current and former elected officials, including House Speaker Julie McCluskie, Assistant House Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, Senate Majority Caucus Chair Janet Buckner and her husband.
The candidate told Colorado Politics that she's heard people say it's unfair for her to be running for the seat held by her husband.
"It feels like a benefit that we have eight years of, frankly, very strong leadership experience in the House of Representatives that I can build on," she said, adding that she believes it's a benefit for district residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.