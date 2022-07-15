A Mesa County judge Friday canceled the order he issued Thursday against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, following a "nonobjection" from the county's district attorney to Peters' motion to quash both an arrest warrant and revocation of her $25,000 bond.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein on Wednesday sought the warrant and revocation of Peters' $25,000 bond, tied to her March indictment on felony and misdemeanor charges, after Peters traveled to Las Vegas without court permission.
Judge Matthew Barrett granted Rubinstein's motion to revoke her bond and issued the arrest warrant early Thursday morning.
Barrett had prohibited Peters from travelling without court permission Monday. Rubinstein had argued that Peters be treated like any other defendant once she lost the Republican primary for Secretary of State.
Peters' attorney, Harvey Steinberg, took the fall, telling the court in his motion to quash the arrest warrant that he had been unaware of the court's order to prohibit travel, didn't notice her travel plans when she initially informed him of them in an email and that he failed to notify the court of her itinerary.
Barrett required Friday's hearing be in-person, meaning Peters had to be present, and she was there along with Steinberg.
Editor's note: This developing story will be updated.
