Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was reelected this week as chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, after the national political organization ran the table in crucial races in the midterm elections.
Griswold, who won reelection in November to a second four-year term as the state's chief election official, warned in a statement that the country is still facing threats from extremists attempting to undermine the country's election systems.
The Democratic group — known by its acronym, DASS — led the charge in battleground states where Republicans nominated secretary of state candidates who campaigned on the groundless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, including Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and New Mexico, the organization said.
"Two years ago, the country was at a crossroads. Election deniers were working to topple American democracy. DASS quickly grew into a forceful organization that helped stop election deniers from becoming secretary of state in every battleground state and helped elect pro-democracy champions," Griswold said.
"American voters chose democracy in the midterms, but as a nation, we are not out of the woods yet. Extremism and election denialism are still corroding the United States. I look forward to the work that lies ahead to protect American democracy as we begin this next chapter.”
The group picked Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon to serve as vice-chair for a second term and tapped Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar as treasurer.
During Griswold's first two-year term helming the group, DASS raked in more than $30 million, more than 10 times its fundraising in previous cycles.
Following last year's elections across all 50 states and four territories, 28 secretaries of state are Republicans, 26 are Democrats and one has no party affiliation. While 38 of the offices are elected, 10 are appointed positions, and the legislature names the secretary in three states, according to the nonpartisan National Association of Secretaries of State.
Griswold co-chairs the national group's business services committee with Arkansas' Republican Secretary of State John Thurston. The committee focuses on informing association members about some of the office's other duties, including business filings, notaries and related services.
Griswold is the first Democrat elected to the Colorado office since the early 1960s. Democrat Bernie Buescher was appointed to serve the remaining two years of a term from 2009 to 2011 after the Republican incumbent, Mike Coffman, won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
