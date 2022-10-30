On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
And while residents of the Eastern Plains are planning ahead for the next season – and whether Mother Nature will drop enough snow or rain to keep them planting and their cattle fed – they’re also now hearing from a stream of candidates hoping for their votes next month.
Pro 15, a northeastern Colorado advocacy group whose members come from the 15 counties in the region, and Action 22, the southern and southeastern Colorado counterpart, both recently invited elected officials and candidates to meet members and talk about the issues facing those in rural Colorado, notably the urban-rural divide.
But the top issues are mostly the same, regardless of where people live. Atop people's minds is inflation – the cost of gas, food, housing or other supplies needed for daily life.
And rural voters insist that issues facing residents in Colorado's urban centers are magnified by their unique circumstances – fewer amenities, longer commutes and a daily grind that stands apart from the hustle and bustle of the big cities.
They know they face a disadvantage, particularly when it comes to persuading elected officials at the state Capitol, not only because of distance but also because urban residents mathematically possess the numerical advantage in terms of representation.
Out of Colorado's 5.8 million people, all but one million live along the Front Range between Larimer and Pueblo counties. Those one million rural Coloradans outside the Front Range are represented by six senators – out of 35 – and about a dozen House members – out of 65.
In Yuma, Pro 15 members asked candidates a series of questions submitted by the public in the weeks leading up to the Oct. 14 event, rather than a back-and-forth or debate between candidates.
In Pueblo, a week later, Action 22 members talked with elected officials, who showed up only in their official capacity and not as candidates, a directive from the organization, which does not do endorsements.
Candidates, however, had ample opportunity for a meet and greet on Oct. 21, with Gov. Jared Polis introducing all the candidates who attended, regardless of party affiliation.
That came off as a bit awkward, several people later commented. Polis had introduced his gubernatorial opponent, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, as his “second or third” favorite gubernatorial candidate.
Rural Colorado wants to be heard
While attendees cited inflation as a top concern in both Yuma and Pueblo, another issue came close behind – asking the candidates and elected officials to listen to rural Coloradans, rather than taking their cues only from the Front Range.
It was the first question attendees posed to Democratic CU regent candidate for CD4 Jack Barrington, who lives in Bent County, in southeastern Colorado.
“I’m as rural as rural can be,” Barrington told the Pro 15 audience. “I will talk to my neighbors.”
He added that looking out for the taxpayers means listening to rural Coloradans and elevating their concerns to the university, which has four campuses but none outside the Front Range.
Commissioner Jeff Baker, who represents the rural eastern portion of Arapahoe County, pressed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea how he would communicate with rural Colorado.
“I do feel a sense of the urban-rural divide. People feel like their voices aren’t heard,” replied O’Dea, who pledged to have an office in Sterling or Yuma. “I do answer my phone. I show up for meetings. The other guy doesn’t.”
The response prompted Pro 15’s Cathy Shull to head to the microphone.
“Every candidate who comes before us says the same thing about their predecessor,” Shull told O’Dea. “They say (their predecessor doesn’t) show up, and then they get elected and they don’t show up in our neighborhoods anymore."
Shull added: "Don’t forget about us. I saw this with (Sen. Cory) Gardner, (U.S. Rep. Ken) Buck and Bennet.”
“Will you show up?” she asked O’Dea.
“Give me a couple of weeks’ notice. I’ll show up,” he replied.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is seeking reelection, did not participate in the forum.
Buck participated remotely, but technical difficulties kept many of his comments from being clear.
Those who showed up got noticed. Shull pointed said Democratic state treasurer Dave Young and Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser, both up for reelection, never turn down an invitation to a Pro 15 event.
That matters on the Eastern Plains, which covers a third of the state by geography but is sparsely populated, the attendees said. The region, which covers hundreds of miles between the New Mexico and Wyoming borders, has just two state representatives and two state senators.
Showing up was a point state Rep. Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, who is running for the state Senate to represent southeastern Colorado, emphasized. He told Colorado Politics during the Action 22 event that he so far has put more than 21,000 miles on his truck for the 2022 campaign.
The gubernatorial candidates
Eastern Plains residents have had their disagreements with Polis, which started early on with his appointment of Kate Greenberg as commissioner of agriculture. Greenberg was the first agriculture commissioner to lack any experience with production agriculture — either as a farmer, rancher or in an agribusiness — in 40 years.
It escalated with Polis' other decisions, such as telling Department of Agriculture employees they should be promoting meat alternatives in a state where beef is the No. 1 agricultural export and with Eastern Plains counties Yuma and Weld the top producers; appointing to the state veterinary board an animal rights activist well known for posting on social media inflammatory remarks about agriculture and those whose livelihood depends on it; and, excluding Eastern Plains representation on boards and commissions important to the region, such as the state fair board.
Polis has made inroads into the latter, most notably after a contentious end to the 2020 session, when a coalition of Senate lawmakers from both parties blocked his nominees to the state fair board because it lacked Eastern Plains representation.
Polis faced the most confrontational questions of the day in Yuma.
Baker, who led off the questions, challenged Polis on whether rural Colorado is truly important to him.
“Most of Colorado is rural,” Polis said. “I talk about Colorado, you’re part of our state’s future, we value the contributions you make … It’s about celebrating the great role rural Colorado has in forging the future (for everyone)."
In response to a question on statewide minimum energy codes, Polis said he wants to ensure the voices of rural Colorado sit at the table as those codes are written. That’s why expanded membership from rural Colorado on boards and commissions is important, he added.
“We want to empower local election officials to have flexibility to solve problems,” he said.
But Polis’ views on local control were almost immediately challenged by Phillips County Commissioner Terry Hofmeister, who pressed the governor on the collective bargaining law signed earlier this year that requires counties to allow their employees to unionize
That law took local control away from the counties and handed them an unfunded mandate, Hofmeister told the governor.
“We still have to spend taxpayer money” to prepare in case employees want to go to collective bargaining," he said.
The law actually won't apply to Phillips County, as it excluded the state’s smallest counties.
Polis responded that the bill was made “more reasonable” than in some of its earlier versions, which he said he opposed.
“I’m not sure why you have to spend money if people aren’t going to a union,” he said. “There is no table if they aren't forming a union.”
“You still have to prepare,” Hofmeister said, arguing that requires people with specific skills, such as lawyers or human resources personnel that some counties don’t have or can't afford to hire.
“There’s positives and negatives to a union,” Polis replied, shifting gears.
Employees are partners in helping to recruit hard-to-fill positions, such as for corrections units, he said. Relationships with employees shouldn’t be driven by the legal side of things and that the important thing for employers – union or not – is to treat people with respect and unions can be a means to that end.
“Or it can make it harder," he said.
Polis also said, in response to a question about mental health, that he wants to set a positive tone for the state and won’t resort to trash talk.
“We want to make sure we can reach people where they are,” he said.
Attendees also asked the governor what he thinks the priorities for rural Colorado are.
His answer included early childhood education, full day kindergarten, and rural roads, claiming that, under his administration, 600 miles of rural roads have been paved. He pointed out that he gets asked why the state doesn’t invest in expensive metro highway projects and said it’s because there would be no money left for rural roads.
“I want to serve all of rural Colorado with infrastructure needs,” he said.
Shull, however, pointed out that one of the Eastern Plains’ priority road projects was for Colorado to become involved with the Ports to Plains highway, which would have expanded Colorado 287 into an interstate highway between Texas and 287’s intersection with I-70 at Limon. Colorado had a chance to join with other states in the West to designate that interstate, but the state refused to join in, she said, lamenting that the designation has now gone through New Mexico, connecting to I-25, which will dump more traffic onto that interstate in Colorado.
“We’ve lost the opportunity,” she said.
Polis claimed he was “unaware” about it.
“We hear all this rural Colorado road money is coming, but we’re not too confident when we can’t even get an audience with your transportation department,” Shull quipped.
When Polis told her to call or text him, a few in the audience laughed.
The attendees asked Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl what rural Colorado means to her.
"I've grown to love all the small towns, learned about energy and water rights. You're the heart and soul of Colorado,
she said. "We have to give you the resources and tools."
"I need to be a voice for you and let you drive where you want to go," she added.
They also asked her how she defines agriculture.
It's about history, culture, water, innovation, and finding new and different ways to conserve water and grow different crops, she replied, adding, "Most of it is about respect for you and what you grow for our state. I’m going to be the governor and have your back and be the voice for rural Colorado."
Ganahl said the biggest concerns she's hearing in rural Colorado revolves around mental health, followed by water and the "red tape" on farmers and ranchers, pointing specifically to the law passed in 2021 regarding farmworkers' working conditions. "It's almost intentional that they want to put the ag industry out of business," she said.
Water
While water isn’t usually cited as a big concern for Front Range residents, it is, in fact, a top concern in both settings.
Action 22 member counties include those in the San Luis Valley, where a project proposed by a Douglas County company has stirred up residents and elected officials alike. Virtually every statewide elected official and most members of the Colorado General Assembly who represent Douglas County or the Valley have rejected the proposed project to take 22,000 acre feet or water from the valley annually from an aquifer and pump it to a yet-to-be identified water provider in Douglas County.
Weiser told the Action 22 audience he was the first statewide official to come out in opposition to the project.
He cited former Speaker of the House Russ George – who has served as head of several state agencies, Colorado Mountain College and a long-time member on the Colorado Water Conservation Board – who famously said, “What do you need and what can you give up?”
In the Valley, people need water for the agriculture economy, Weiser said, adding, “You can’t give up the lifeblood of this economy.”
George, formerly a Republican from Rifle, has endorsed Weiser for re-election.
Kellner, the Republican candidate for Attorney General, also addressed water with the Pro 15 crowd but from a different perspective, focusing on Nebraska.
That state’s governor has called for a new ditch to be built along the South Platte that would cross into Colorado to obtain more water, something that’s allowed under the compact between the two states. However, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his plans without talking to anyone in Colorado, and few, in fact, take the project seriously.
Kellner told the group he would fight “tooth and nail” against any attempts to take Colorado’s property rights regarding water.
“It’s simply not viable,” he added.
In his comments to Pro 15, Weiser called the Nebraska plan “ridiculous” and a “political stunt that isn’t going anywhere."
"We’re trying to explain how pointless it will be … We have real water challenges. The Nebraska canal is a joke,” he said.
O’Dea answered questions about Waters of the US, an Environmental Protection Agency rule regarding “navigable waters” that, in 2020, was amended to include streams that don’t run year-round and isolated wetlands. The change has been controversial in farming circles, including in rural Colorado, and was put on hold last year by a federal court.
“Colorado should be making its own decision on Colorado water,” O’Dea said, adding he’s been disappointed with some of the rhetoric on the Colorado River compact.
He added that California has not done enough to conserve.
“Colorado has exceeded expectations to conserve. It’s our water,” he said, adding he wants to ensure the federal government doesn't get involved in Colorado water rights.
O’Dea later told Colorado Politics he didn’t hear the question correctly and clarified his position, calling the latest changes overreach by the EPA.
“Having to call curb and gutter Waters of the US is ridiculous,” he said.
At the same time, navigable waterways should be protected, O’Dea said, adding, “Good Republicans can get together and ensure there isn’t overreach … It’s an example of bureaucracies running out of control.”
Energy
Energy – specifically oil and natural gas but also wind energy – is big on the Plains, too.
The issue drew this response from Democrat Ike McCorkle of Parker, who is on his second effort to challenge Buck.
McCorkle advocated for an “all of the above” energy policy but noted oil and gas companies are making record profits while charging consumers 14% more than a year ago, which he attributed to corporate price gouging.
“We need an all of the above solution that serves American energy independence and creates good jobs,” McCorkle added.
In his segment, O’Dea said the war on fossil fuels has to stop, which he blamed for record inflation. Colorado has the cleanest natural gas in the world, he said, adding, “We aren’t harvesting it. We’re begging OPEC for oil and that doesn’t make sense.
Why not beg Colorado for natural gas? he asked rhetorically, before, adding, "It would put a dagger into the heart of inflation.”
Inflation
Democratic candidate Adam Frisch of Aspen, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt in the 3rd Congressional District, noted at Action 22 the concerns rural Coloradans have brought to his attention. Inflation is the top issue, although what people talk about is the cost of eggs, milk or beef, how much it costs to fill up the truck – or rent and mortgages, Frisch said, adding soaring prices have to be brought back under control.
Water is No. 2, and it’s about as nonpartisan a subject as it gets, he said.
PERA, and best of the rest
State Treasurer Dave Young, a Democrat running for his second term, talked to the Pro 15 audience about PERA, a popular topic due to the number of employees at the community colleges, county and municipal governments and corrections facilities. Young said he was ready to take a look at the four years under Senate Bill 18-200, which is intended to help the underfunded state pension plan reach full funding status within the next 30 years.
“I want to see if it’s getting us on the right track to full funding,” Young said.
Attendees also asked him for his plans for the next four years, should he be re-elected.
Young said he worries about the state’s infrastructure, whether it’s for electric transmission, transportation, K-12 schools or the state’s water plan. The size of the problem is billions, and that will require a conversation about how to bring in capital, whether it’s from within the state or from the federal government, Young said.
“I don’t profess to have the solutions,” Young said. “But we need a capital vehicle to implement” whatever solutions appear.
“I want the state to thrive, but it feels like we’re in survival mode,” he said.
His Republican opponent, former state legislator Lang Sias, talked about headcount expansion in the treasurer’s office, which he called not “frugal,” his support for TABOR and for a cost benefit analysis for legislative bills. He also talked about expansion in school district administrations, which he said is four times the rate of teacher hiring, and he pledged to listen to rural Colorado residents.
Former Republican Speaker of the House Frank McNulty, who is running for CU Regent in CD4, told the Pro 15 audience he'd like to see the university get more involved with rural communities, something he said he's already brought up with CU President Todd Saliman.
He supports developing programs that would hire advocates from the Eastern Plains and Western Slope, he said, adding, "They know the communities in which they live and could become good advocates for CU," he said.
Rural voices
Hofmeister cited drought and unfunded mandates from the General Assembly as some of his biggest concerns.
“We feel the pain of our neighboring counties” on the collective bargaining issue, Hofmeister said.
In a county like Yuma, where the collective bargaining law applies, higher wages for unionized employees will require neighboring counties to hike their wages, too, to remain competitive, said.
“Our budgets are slim, and our main goal is to make sure our employees are treated fairly. It’s the largest asset we have,” he added.
Jessie Vance of Eckley, who challenged Republican state Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron for the northeastern Colorado legislative seat in the June primary, said everyone in the district faces problems they want addressed. That varies even from town to town, and while the ranking may differ, the list is the same: primarily water, agriculture and energy.
What he wanted the candidates to take back to the state Capitol is this: Rural Colorado matters just as much as the Front Range does.
“We are a huge part of the economy. People tend to forget where their food and energy comes from, but we all matter,” Vance said.
Anne Boswell, the Southeastern Power Association coordinator who lives in Bent County, said what concerns people most in her county is the rural way of life, and that means the economy and inflation.
The effect is not the same in rural Colorado said, Boswell, who is a former reporter and writes a news blog for the area.
Take gas, for example, she said. Yes, it’s more expensive to fill up, but rural residents also often travel long distances to get the supplies they need, and the corner store may be an hour away.
“Our way of life might be cheaper in rural communities but we pay more for goods and services. People are very frustrated with the cost of living,” she said.
Mayor Joe Ayala of La Junta told Colorado Politics it’s hard to get people turned out for midterm elections but he believes voters in southeastern Colorado will show up for this election, given the issues at stake.
Southeastern Colorado will have a new representative in 2023, since redistricting made the seat an open one.
“We want someone who will be our voice, speaking for rural Colorado, because it feels like the metro area controls what happens,” Ayala said.
What concerns his community, in addition to water, is crime, and laws that make it hard for police or district attorneys to enforce the law, he said, adding, “We’re just looking for our voice and for someone to have our best interests…we need help.”
When he talks to candidates, he said tells them, “You have to be here. You have to show up. You have to listen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.