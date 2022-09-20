Independent expenditure committees, which are expected to spend the biggest dollars in the coming seven weeks in support of candidates running for statewide offices in Colorado, took in $10.6 million between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14.
Almost half of that came from one donor went into one committee backing Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl.
Deep Colorado Wells, which is funded primary by Weld County's Steve Wells, got $5 million from the rancher through Wells Ranch LLLP in the most recent reporting period. That brings his total contributions to $11 million.
Ganahl is also gaining monetary support from another committee known as Restore the Rockies. The IEC raised $153,860 in the most recent reporting period, according to TRACER, the state's campaign finance database.
Among the contributors: Brett and Jaymie Chapman of Kingman, Ariz., through MCJ Mexico Holdings. Brett Chapman is a pediatric dentist who the Federal Election Committee reported has contributed to two committee tied to former President Donald Trump. The couple contributed $50,000 to Restore the Rockies.
Another similarly-named company, BCJ Mexico Holdings, made a $50,000 contribution to the same committee. All three holding company contributions were made on Sept. 1. Restore the Rockies has raised a total of $211,360 but has yet to spend any of it on electioneering communications.
While the biggest contributions reported in the past two weeks have gone to committees backing Ganahl, IECs that intend to back Democrats also have taken in big bucks between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14. Much of that money came from the same organizations.
Conservation Colorado Victory Fund put $300,000 into All Together Colorado, $150,000 to Better Colorado Alliance and $100,000 to Coloradans Creating Opportunities. The first group supports state Senate Democratic candidates while the latter two back Democratic legislative candidates in both chambers.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees also made contributions to the same committees. The organization sent $200,000 to All Together Colorado, $200,000 to Better Colorado Alliance and $50,000 to Coloradans Creating Opportunities.
AFSCME also put $50,000 into Strong Colorado for All, an IEC that supports Gov. Jared Polis. The biggest donation Strong Colorado took during the last two weeks came from the Democratic Governors Association, which gave $500,000.
IECs are prohibited by law from coordinating with the candidates they support. IECs can collect unlimited donations and can contribute to other IECs or issue committees, but cannot make contributions to candidates, political committees or political parties.
The next reporting period ends on Sept. 28 with reports due by Oct. 4. Campaign finance reports are now due every two weeks through the end of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.