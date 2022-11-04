Colorado found itself with a “Hugh-sized” hole in its heart after House Minority Leader Hugh McKean on Oct. 30 died of a heart attack at his Loveland home.
McKean, 55, reportedly complained of left-sided chest pain the day before, but attributed it to an injury sustained while he was building his new home.
Leader
McKean served six years in the Colorado House, including the last two as minority leader, taking over a caucus split between a more centrist wing and anti-establishment Republicans who backed his predecessor, Rep. Patrick Neville of Castle Rock.
McKean looked forward to the 2023 session, where he hope infighting among the GOP caucus would become a thing of the past with the anti-establishment wing all but gone due to term-limits or decisions to run for other offices. While a handful of Republican candidates who are anticipated to hold state House seats by next year may be ideologically aligned with the term-limited Neville, their numbers will almost certainly not be large enough to yield significant influence.
Over the last four years, McKean and his allies worked to find GOP candidates for the state House who would be more aligned with the traditional Republican values he espoused.
That work began after the 2018 elections, a low point from Republicans in the Colorado House that saw their numbers dwindle to just 24. That included losing seats to Democrats in districts that had never before in state history elected Democrats.
The division within the caucus rose to new levels, with frustration from members who lost faith in the caucus leadership and who raised concerns about how the caucus’ "soft money" was spent during the election season.
McKean’s name surfaced early on as one of several candidates for minority leader following the 2018 losses, and along with Rep. Lois Landgraf, R-Colorado Springs, and other allies he began to chart a new path for the future of the House GOP caucus. That put McKean and his supporters in direct opposition to Neville and his chief ally, Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs.
In 2020, that opposition would come to a head in McKean's neighboring Weld County, in three House seats held by term-limited lawmakers loyal to Neville.
“We were looking for candidates who championed traditional values and were electable and we wouldn’t lose seats,” Landgraf said.
That meant a primary. The three Weld County House candidates backed by the McKean wing went on to defeat the candidates supported by Neville and one of his chief allies, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. Two more candidates backed by the McKean wing also won over RMGO-backed candidates. Neville announced in October 2020 he would not run for another term as minority leader.
McKean won the leadership election the following month, but it was far from smooth sailing. The caucus division had not healed and that meant McKean was not only challenging the Democratic agenda, but he had to deal with dissension within his own ranks.
That dissension throughout the 2021 session culminated in a “no confidence” vote on the last day. The attempted coup was initiated by Rep. Ron Hanks of Cañon City, who two weeks earlier threatened to throttle McKean over caucus strategy. The decision was 15-8 in favor of McKean, who didn’t cast a vote.
That didn’t stop the division from showing up from time to time in the 2022 session and beyond.
There was a “stomach-bumping” incident with Rep. Shane Sandridge of Colorado Springs on the House floor. An RMGO-backed candidate who previously served as Neville’s communications director challenged McKean in the June primary for House District 51, but McKean won handily by more than 12 percentage points.
Colleague
Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton, who is most likely to take the minority leader job when the caucus meets for leadership elections on Nov. 10, praised McKean’s legacy in an interview with Colorado Politics.
If you looked at the bills the Loveland lawmaker saw all the way to the governor’s desk in his six years in the House, Larson said you’d be hard-pressed to point to one that denoted a major policy position.
McKean’s legacy, instead, was in his leadership, he explained.
“We talked about reshaping the caucus, making it a Republican caucus that appealed to the people of Colorado,” Larson said.
Their conversations also focused on the personal: McKean's kids; his partner, Amy Parks; the house he was building or the toys he kept in his office.
“Hugh deeply cared about technical issues because it would actually impact hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and from our perspective in a negative way,” Larson said, pointing to the Colorado option bill in the 2021 session. “He cared about shaping that bill and making sure we mitigated the damage that would be done, even though we couldn’t stop it.”
McKean took steps unusual for a caucus leader.
He sat in on committee hearings beyond just those on which a leader would normally serve, and was a forceful voice for his caucus' position.
“Hugh recognized the ability of a thoughtful and respectful minority to affect legislation, rather than saying the legislation is bad or wrong,” Larson explained.
McKean saw his role as an obligation to make bills better. As a result, both the Colorado option bill in 2021 and the collective bargaining for county employees bill in 2022 were changed significantly, Larson said.
“He had substantive impacts on major policies even though these weren’t his bills.”
Rep. Matt Soper of Delta agreed that McKean could often bring the two sides together.
“It’s no surprise the House Republican caucus was like two parties in one. To bring both sides together and still be able to work across the aisle, those are traits very rare in politics today. It’s a diplomatic role within the lege and Hugh was able to do that,” Soper said.
McKean fought for core Republican values and found a way to get them into law, Soper said, pointing to a bill on hydroelectric power the two worked on in the 2022 session. Soper said initially Democrats would not have supported that bill, but McKean worked the energy committee and other lawmakers every step of the way to get it across the finish line.
“He was a workhorse,” Soper added.
Rep. Mike Lynch of Wellington, another with an eye on House Republican leadership, said he affectionately referred to McKean as "the Capitol geek.”
“He knew everything about that building. He was steeped in [the Capitol’s] history and traditions,” he said. “Hugh above all respected that building and institution.”
Lynch said former House Chief Clerk Marilyn Eddins found in McKean a willing pupil on the history of the Capitol and about his job.
McKean broke the intraparty cycle of division that took years, Lynch added.
He would go to battle with Williams and be completely polite to him five minutes later. He never held a grudge, but if he did, he never let you know about it, Lynch said.
“He really was concerned that we worked functionally as a caucus. He did realize some things can never be fixed, and he moved past it. But he wouldn’t dwell on that division to create more division.”
Friend
McKean was raised a Quaker, which is also known as the Society of Friends. In many of the remembrances and tributes that poured in after his death the same word emerged: friend.
That sometimes meant he took on the role of peacemaker rather than fighting back against those who would challenge him.
“What I remember most about Hugh is that he was always a peacemaker,” Landgraf said. “He wanted to be friends with everybody…he could work with everybody.”
Weld County Commissioner Scott James called McKean his best friend, and said his death leaves a “Hugh-sized hole” in the heart of Colorado.
They first met when both were serving on city councils: James in Johnstown and McKean in Loveland, which share a common border. There would be joint work sessions between the two city councils. One day, McKean bounced in.
“I didn’t know who he was but there was instant rapport,” James said.
When James decided to run for county commissioner, he needed a consultant and turned to Amy Parks.
“We set up a time to get together at a coffee shop,” James recalled. “Amy showed up and Hugh was with her. ‘We come as a package,’” McKean told James.
The three became inseparable after that.
“God would shine a light on someone and say this person is your friend. Hugh and I were instant friends,” James said, noting McKean’s public service was all about people. “It didn’t matter, advancing an agenda or a party…it was people-centric.”
James and McKean’s friendship also was born out of their respective faiths: James, a born-again Christian, and McKean a Quaker. Both believed that Jesus Christ was first and foremost a servant.
“That’s what Hugh did constantly, I tried to be like him,” James said.
McKean had a huge heart, Soper noted. One day, he said “I love you, Matt,” which took Soper by surprise.
“No one says those words to me other than my wife and mother. Hugh meant it,” Soper said.
Rep Tim Geitner of Falcon, who served as McKean's assistant minority leader, said the Republican caucus "was better because even though Hugh and I didn’t always agree or even always vote the same way, we didn’t plan to serve in leadership together, we decided we needed to work together."
"As we did so, Hugh became a great friend, indeed Hugh was my brother," Geitner continued. "He loved people fiercely, and fought for what he believed was right. Our long nights on the House floor doing heavy work for Colorado were made lighter with banter and laughter, and the sting from policy losses was shared sometimes with sadness, and sometimes anger, but always with genuine concern for the impacts to friends, neighbors, and all Coloradans."
Jeni Arndt, a former Democratic state representative from Fort Collins who now serves as that city's mayor, talked of their friendship.
"We sat next to each other on the Republican side of the House," at McKean's request, Arndt said.
"We talked every week," even after she was elected mayor. "I loved Hugh McKean."
Arndt recalled the debate and final vote on the repeal of the death penalty in 2020: "We were on opposite sides of that issue. When it came time to vote, we didn't look at each other. We didn't want to make it personal. We weren't going to let even an emotional, contentious vote get in the way of that."
After it was over, "we linked arms" and went off to a business committee meeting.
Loveland
McKean’s truck carried a banner with his Loveland-themed campaign slogan: #lovewhereilive.
Former state Rep. B.J. Nikkel of Larimer County, who served in the House from 2009 to 2013 in a neighboring district, was among those who encouraged McKean to run for the House when his predecessor, Minority Leader Brian DelGrosso, was term-limited.
People in Loveland loved him, she said. He was a very popular city council member. Even his political enemies loved him, Nikkel said.
His popularity was reflected in part by the large margins by which he won his races. He didn’t even have a Democratic opponent for the 2022 election, she noted.
“He was a very loving, kind, thoughtful, fun person. You gained more energy by being around Hugh and working with him,” she said, adding his death leaves quite a vacuum in the Loveland community. "He’s irreplaceable."
As far as being a representative of his district, McKean was always available, Lynch told Colorado Politics.
“He was never too good to be at any particular place, he really loved Loveland, big time," Lynch said, labeling McKean a "champion” for that community.
McKean and state Sen. Rob Woodward, R-Loveland, have been friends for a dozen years, after the met during McKean's city council days at a political meeting.
"Anyone who meets Hugh McKean becomes a friend and gets a hug every time he enters a room," Woodward said. "He's always had a magnetic personality...he was an impression to me."
Woodward said McKean showed him the ropes during his first run for the Senate. At an annual Loveland Halloween outdoor event, "Hugh knew everyone, their kids, their stories," and introduced Woodward to everyone. He was sincerely interested in everyone, Woodward said.
McKean was also very proud of his family history, Woodward said. One of his ancestors, Thomas McKean of Delaware, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation.
Thompson School District Superintendent Marc Schaffer told Colorado Politics he first met McKean about five years ago, when he first took the job. Schaffer reached out to McKean and got an immediate response. "My immediate impression of him was that he was very warm, interested in what we had to talk about on the work in the district, and a friend and advocate" for the district. That initial perception carried on until McKean's death, Schaffer said.
McKean served on the board of one of the area charter schools and they would walk in parades together and built Habitat for Humanity homes together, Schaffer added.
He had a perpetual smile on his face and was on a first-name basis with everyone, Schaffer said. "Warm, friendly and available."
Q and Koko and Amy
McKean counted among his best friends a little boy he called Koko, a friendship that began about seven years ago.
Koko is Kolten Parks, Amy’s son, who has Down’s syndrome but is high-functioning, his mom said. He’s now 11 and in the sixth grade.
Kolten was a regular visitor to the House floor early in McKean’s first term, although those visits came to an end in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kolten called McKean “Q” or “Mr. Q,” and was McKean’s constant “co-pilot” on road trips. He was a familiar sight at McKean campaign events in the Loveland area, even lending his face for a McKean campaign flyer for the June primary and the November general election.
Kolten asked for “Q” on Monday night, Parks said, and was told Q had gone to be with Jesus.
“I’ll text him,” Kolten replied. Parks told him Q wouldn’t get that message.
“That’s okay,” he said. “We’ll talk to Mr. Q with our hearts.”
As to his relationship with Amy, you didn’t get one without the other, she added.
In a Facebook post on Nov. 1, Parks wrote that she struggles to find the words to convey what she feels, but is grateful for the hundreds who have reached out this week.
“Hugh was our rock. Always there. Personality so big there was nothing he couldn’t do. He loved everyone. Literally. I’ve never known anyone who loved like he did. Unapologetically. It didn’t matter who you were, if he knew you for years, months, minutes - he knew you long enough to love you and he would tell you.”
McKean's funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Resurrection Fellowship Church, 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland. McKean's remains will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Nov. 11 with a service beginning at noon with a military honor guard, and a formal arrival and departure ceremony.
