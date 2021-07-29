Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Thursday announced her office has doled out more than $6 million in state and federal funding to support county-level election administration since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m proud that the Secretary of State’s Office was able to provide this important funding to counties when their budgets were limited, to ensure every eligible Coloradan could have their voice heard, even in the midst of a global pandemic,” Griswold said in a statement.
More than half the funding, some $3.9 million, comes from the federal CARES Act legislation.
Over $2.3 million from that total went toward funding election safety grants to pay for coronavirus-related expenses like PPE, hygienic products, larger spaces and cleaning costs. Additional grants from the program stood up 40 more drop boxes, covered additional pay for election judges in the June primary and November general election and reimbursed the costs of printing and mailing ballots during the June primary.
The remainder of those dollars come from the Colorado Votes Act legislation approved by lawmakers in 2019. More than $2.3 million from the state went toward funding 89 drop boxes and equipment to outfit 30 voter service and polling centers.
