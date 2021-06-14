Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Monday unveiled a $100,000 grant program aimed at boosting cyber and physical security at the county level.
The funding from the program will come from federal Help American Vote Act dollars. Griswold's office indicated in a release the funds can be spent upgrading election workstation operating systems, or on network segmentation assistance, secure network communication technology for remote voting centers, cameras or updated locks, among other things.
According to that release, the program will be open for applications from county clerks starting in July and the grants will be awarded "based on applicants’ level of need toward increasing their security infrastructure."
“I am so happy to offer these cyber and physical security grants to counties," Griswold said. "By strengthening security throughout our system, we can continue to lead the nation in election security and continue to provide elections that make Coloradans proud.”
Democratic Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell also praised the program, noting "assistance in providing dollars for election security purchases that we otherwise would not have discretionary funds to pay for will be very welcome."
