Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday issued eight proclamations, declaring the vote for ballot measures that the public approved during November's election.
Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor must declare the vote within 30 days after it has been certified by the Secretary of State, which took place on Dec. 12. The eight ballot measures take effect upon his declaration.
The Secretary of State's office said 58.5% of eligible voters cast ballots in the November election.
The eight ballot measures covered under Polis' proclamation are:
Amendment D. A constitutional measure referred to the ballot by the General Assembly, it requires the governor to designate judges from the 18th Judicial District (Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln) to serve the remainder of their terms in the new 23rd Judicial District (Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln). The new district becomes effective Jan. 7, 2025. Judges appointed to the new 23rd must establish residency in that district. The measure passed by a vote of 67.38% to 32.62%.
Amendment E. A Constitutional measure referred to the ballot by the General Assembly, it expands the state's homestead property tax exemption, currently granted to qualifying seniors and disabled veterans, to provide the exemption to the spouse of a service member who died in the line of duty or who died from a service-related injury or disease. The measure passed by a vote of 87.93% to 12.07%.
Proposition 121. Sponsored by the Independence Institute, this statutory measure reduces the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The measure passed by a vote of 65.24% to 34.76%.
Proposition 122. Sponsored by Natural Medicine Colorado and Citizens for Natural Medicine, both funded by out-of-state interests, the statutory measure decriminalizes the use of dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), psilocybin and psilocyn. These plants can be administered in regulated care facilities. Also, the ballot measure allows for home growing of the plants. The measure does not allow the sale of these plants, also known magic mushrooms. The measure passed by a vote of 53.64% to 46.36%.
Proposition 123. Sponsored by Coloradans for Affordable Housing Now, backed by Gary Ventures Inc., National Association of Realtors, Colorado Low Income Housing Campaign, and Community First Foundation, the statutory measure dedicates one-tenth of one percent of state revenues to an affordable housing fund. Sixty percent of the fund will finance programs to reduce rents, buy land for affordable housing developments, while the other 40% goes to programs that help those experiencing homelessness and to support affordable home ownership. The measure passed by a vote of 52.61% to 47.39%.
Proposition 125. Backed by grocery and convenience stores, the statutory measure allows those retailers to sell wine. The measure passed by a vote of 50.58% to 49.42%.
Proposition FF. Referred to the ballot by the General Assembly, the statutory measure increases state taxable income on individuals with federal taxable income of $300,000 or more by limiting income tax deductions. The funds would support a healthy meals program that would provide free meals to all public school students. The measure passed by a vote of 56.75% to 43.25%.
Proposition GG. Referred to the ballot by the General Assembly, the statutory measure requires information provided to voters on any ballot measure that increases or decreases state income tax rates show the average tax change for tax filers in different income categories. The measure passed by a vote of 71.92% to 28.08%.
