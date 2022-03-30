Former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown on Wednesday endorsed Golden economist Tim Reichert in the Republican primary in Colorado's 7th Congressional District.
Reichert is one of five Republicans running for the open seat, which has been held for eight terms by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, the Arvada Democrat who announced in January that he wasn't seeking reelection.
“Tim comes to the table with a background suited for our current economic climate and has the tools to make change in Washington," said Brown in a statement released by Reichert's campaign.
"After hearing Tim speak about his American Middle Class Restoration Plan, I knew Tim was the right person, at the right time for the job. I am proud to endorse Tim on his run for Colorado’s 7th District and I encourage everyone to learn more about his plans for our great nation and join me in supporting Tim.”
It's the first endorsement this cycle from Brown, who served one term in the U.S. Senate from 1991-1997 after representing northern Colorado’s 4th Congressional District for five terms. After his tenure in Congress, Brown was president of the University of Northern Colorado and then served as president and CEO of the Daniels Fund until taking over as president of the University of Colorado in early 2005, a position he held for three years. A decorated Navy veteran, Brown served in the Colorado legislature in the 1970s while he was an executive at Monfort of Colorado.
Reichert said in a statement that he was humbled and grateful to receive Brown's support.
"Senator Brown embodies leadership," Reichert said. "Whether it was volunteering to serve in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy, to his selfless service in Congress, or his dedication to our students during his time as president of CU, I could not think of a better example of a Colorado statesman."
Reichert learned last week that he submitted enough petition signatures to make the June 28 primary ballot. He's so far the only Republican who has qualified for the primary in the Democratic-leaning 7th CD, which covers Jefferson County and six mountain counties stretching south past Cañon City.
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, faces only nominal opposition for her party's nomination.
Republicans Brad Dempsey, an attorney, and Carl Anderson, owner of a construction company, are awaiting word whether they will qualify for the ballot by petition. Former legislative candidate Laurel Imer and former oil and gas executive Erik Aadland are seeking a spot in the primary at the GOP's district assembly, where they'll need support from at least 30% of the delegates.
Aadland has also filed a lawsuit asking a judge to rule that he submitted enough valid signatures on petitions despite a ruling from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that he didn't.
