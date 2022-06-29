Criminal justice activist Elisabeth Epps has taken the lead in the race for House District 6, an updated tally from the Denver Clerk and Recorder's office shows.
Updated numbers show Epps with 51.28% of the vote to former legislative aide Katie March's 7,087 votes.
The race remains close, with fewer than 400 votes separating the two candidates. But the new tally is a reversal of the last results from Tuesday night, when March led throughout the counting and held a slim 34-vote lead over Epps.
The March-Epps race has been the most contentious among the Democratic primaries in the June election. The race drew more than $470,000 in spending from independent expenditure committees, likely a record for a Democratic primary seat. The spending has leaned heavily toward March for the central Denver state House seat.
The winner, who succeeds term-limited House Speaker Alec Garnett, will face GOP candidate Donald Howell in November.
The other race still not decided on Tuesday is the Congressional District 1 seat on the CU Board of Regents. Marijuana business entrepreneur Wanda James leads with 50.4% of the vote, or 36,741 vote, to attorney Johnnie Nguyen's 49.6%, or 36,162 votes, the latest numbers show. That's also a reversal from last night, when Nguyen held a 538-vote lead.
The CD1 contest will determine who succeeds Democrat Jack Kroll, who chose not to run for re-election.
Nguyen is a first-generation U.S. citizen and the first in his family to graduate high school, college and obtain a law degree. James is the CEO of Simply Pure and a pioneer in the cannabis industry.
The winner will face Republican nominee Amy Naes in November.
The CD1, which includes Denver and a small portion of Arapahoe County, heavily favors Democrats.
The Elections Division said in an afternoon tweet that the next results will be posted sometime Thursday afternoon. Results are unofficial until certified on July 18. At that point, candidates who might want to challenge those results through a recount will have an opportunity to do so.
An automatic recount is triggered under state law if the difference between the highest vote and the second placer is less than or equal to 0.05%.
