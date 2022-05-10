A last-minute amendment to an election security bill led the bill's final passage through the state House just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to sponsors, Senate Bill 153 is a response to alleged security breaches in Mesa and Elbert counties, where county clerks made unauthorized copies of computer data. Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder delivered the two copies he made of his county's election hard drives to the attorney general's office last week.
Mesa County Clerk and Record Tina Peters has denied all allegations related to the security breach in her county. She has been indicated on seven felony and four misdemeanor charges by a Mesa County grand jury tied to those allegations.
SB 153 increases basic security measures, such as requiring 24/7 surveillance and key card access to rooms where election equipment is stored.
In any county with a population over 100,000 residents, the bill would prohibit any elected official or candidate from having key card access to a room with voting equipment or devices without being accompanied by someone else with authorized access. For smaller counties, the bill sets up a $1 million grant to pay for the round-the-clock surveillance or key card access.
Included in the amendment was a suggestion by the county clerks that "strongly encourages" Secretary of State Jena Griswold to obtain the same training that county clerks are required to take. Griswold had no background in the operations or administration of state or county elections prior to her election in 2018. Before taking office, Griswold's experience in the political arena came as a voter protection attorney for former President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, as well as director of former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Washington, D.C., office.
SB 153 has been awaiting its final vote since last Thursday, following a 10-hour debate on May 4. House Republicans pushed 13 amendments during that debate, seeking to strip out language making it a misdemeanor to refuse an order or an "acceptable use policy for statewide voter registration" from Griswold's office, disallow ballot harvesting and tighten laws around the use of paper ballots.
As the sun rose Tuesday with the House still at work, the third-reading amendment was adopted without debate.
SB 153 passed on a party-line 41-24 vote. It now heads back to the Senate for review of amendments.
