Republican Joe O'Dea wants Colorado voters to render a verdict on President Joe Biden and the Democrats' control of the Senate in November, while the Democratic incumbent he's challenging, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, frames his bid for reelection as a choice between the two parties' policies and priorities.
With just over a week until ballots are counted, voters will decide whether to return Bennet to the Senate for a third full term or to take a chance on O'Dea, a wealthy business owner and first-time candidate pitching himself as an outsider who shuns party labels.
The race could help determine which party holds the Senate majority after the election. Republicans need to flip just one seat to break the Democrats' effective control of the 50-50 chamber, where Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie-breaking vote.
The traditional midterm dynamics — when voters punish the party in power — have been upended this year in the wake of the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established a right to abortion. The ruling appears to have energized voters who typically sit out non-presidential elections, though recent polling suggests the national electorate could be shifting back toward Republicans amid voter anger over inflation, crime and other hot-button issues.
"This election is a referendum on Joe Biden and Michael Bennet's failures," O'Dea said at a recent candidate forum. "That's the problem with Senator Bennet. He doesn't step out. He's Joe Biden's 'yes' man. Michael Bennet votes with Joe Biden 98% of the time. Look, I love my wife dearly. But I don't even agree with her 98% of the time. Joe Biden with Michael Bennet's rubber stamp has led to the record inflation, soaring crime, a war on American energy that we're living through now. It's not working. It's time for a change."
Bennet says he's running to restore opportunity in an economy "that for 50 years has worked really well for the top 10% of Americans but hasn't worked for nine out of 10 Coloradans," a situation the Democrat argues fueled the rise of Donald Trump and the former president's takeover of the Republican Party.
"I am deeply worried that our democracy is fragile, not because of him, but because people have a loss of sense of hope," Bennet said. "To restore hope, we've got to build an economy that when it grows, it grows for everybody, where people can afford a middle class life and the families who have kids living in poverty in this country, who are working very, very hard in our state, have the chance to get their kids out of poverty. I think if we restore an economy like that, one that grows for everybody when it grows, that will not just save this democracy but give us the chance once again to lead in the world."
O'Dea diverges from orthodox Republican positions on a handful of issues — most prominently on abortion, describing himself as "pro-choice," though he supports banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy except in cases of rape, nicest risk to the mother's life. Bennet supports a Colorado law that establishes unrestricted access to abortion and voted for a federal law to do the same — something O'Dea opposes, though he has said he would support codifying the protections established under Roe v. Wade.
Both candidates say their backgrounds make them best suited to represent Colorado in the Senate.
O'Dea, 60, was adopted at birth into a Denver police officer's family and washed dishes to pay his way through an all-boys Catholic high school. He left Colorado State University just short of a degree in construction management to found Concrete Express, a Denver-based construction company that employs 300 people. O'Dea and his wife, Celeste, also own a pair of event centers near downtown Denver. They live in Greenwood Village.
"I'm not a career politician. I'm a contractor," O'Dea said at a recent candidate forum. "We need more people who've done a hard day's work in Washington, D.C."
Added O'Dea: "Celeste and I have been blessed to have lived our American dream here in Colorado, and I'm worried about the direction that our nation is headed. What are we going to leave our kids and our grandkids? The division, the anger — we've had enough. We're all Americans. We need to come together, put labels, partisanship and political titles aside, and solve problems."
Bennet, 57, was born in New Delhi while his diplomat father was stationed there. The Yale-educated attorney briefly worked in the Clinton administration's Justice Department and then managed investments for billionaire Phil Anschutz after Bennet and his wife, environmental attorney Susan Daggett, moved to Colorado in the 1990s. Anschutz owns Colorado Politics, part of his Clarity Media Group.
After serving as newly elected Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper's first chief of staff in the early years of the new century, Bennet was superintendent of Denver Public Schools and in early 2009 was appointed to the Senate by then-Gov. Bill Ritter to fill Ken Salazar’s term after the Democrat joined Obama’s cabinet as interior secretary.
Bennet won his first full term in the Senate by just under 2 points in 2010, beating GOP nominee Ken Buck in the first Obama midterm, when Republicans won big nationwide. Bennet won his second full term in 2016 by a little under 6 points over Republican Darryl Glenn, whose campaign didn’t receive much support from national Republicans. He headed the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in the 2014 cycle and mounted a run for president in 2020 but dropped out after a disappointing finish in the New Hampshire primary.
On the campaign trail, Bennet describes the time in second grade when the class was “asked to line up in order of whose family had been here the shortest period of time and whose family had been here the longest,” and he qualified on both counts. His father's family arrived on the Mayflower and his mother, a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust, emigrated to the United States with her refugee parents after the Second World War — a heritage Bennet invokes when talks about efforts to reform immigration.
National election forecasters rate the Colorado Senate seat as potentially up for grabs but leaning toward Bennet, with eight other Senate races ranked as more competitive: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Ohio. Spending in the race has mirrored that assessment, as national party organizations and political committees on the left and right pouring millions into Colorado but at levels far short of the spending in the battleground states.
O'Dea hasn't led in a single publicly released poll, and Bennet holds a roughly 8-point lead in the polling average compiled by election data site FiveThirtyEight.com. A pair of surveys conducted by Republican organizations this summer showed the race in a statistical dead heat.
The field of Bennet challengers was slow to assemble last year, though by mid-October the major players had all launched candidacies. O'Dea was the only Republican to petition onto the ballot, leaving the precinct and assembly process to seven other Republicans. In a stunner, underfunded state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, became the only Republican to emerge from the GOP state assembly in April.
O'Dea went on to win the nomination in the June primary by about 9 points, but not until after national Democrats spent millions of dollars on TV advertising and mailers in a failed attempt to steer GOP primary voters toward the more hardline Hanks, calling the candidate "too conservative for Colorado" in hopes of producing a nominee who would be easier for Bennet to beat.
Outside spending in the race topped $20 million earlier this week, according to campaign finance filings, with Democratic-aligned groups pumping more than $13 million into the race and GOP-aligned groups spending more than $7 million. The vast majority of the spending has gone toward TV ads, with lesser sums spent on digital advertising, mailers, text messages, polling and canvassing. At the same point in the 2020 race between Gardner and Hickenlooper, outside groups had spent more than $37 million to support or oppose the Senate candidates in Colorado.
Bennet has held the fundraising lead by a wide margin all year. The Democrat reported raising $5.3 million in the third quarter and finished September with $4.9 million on hand, compared to the $3 million brought in by O'Dea in the same period — including a $1 million loan from the candidate — and just over $700,000 in the bank entering October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.