Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and his Republican challenger Joe O'Dea met for their final debate Friday night in Fort Collins less than two weeks before ballots are due and Colorado voters decide if the GOP can gain ground in an increasingly Democratic state.
The two candidates sparred throughout the fast-paced, hourlong debate, covering topics ranging from inflation and immigration to abortion, energy policy and the fate of Space Command.
Throughout, O'Dea hammered Bennet for voting consistently with President Joe Biden and Bennet linked O'Dea to former President Donald Trump, while both portrayed themselves as independent problem-solvers willing to buck their parties.
O'Dea has said he voted for Trump twice, in 2016 and 2020, but earlier this month said he will "actively campaign" against Trump if the former president runs a third time in 2024, which drew a rebuke from Trump.
Bennet welcomed Biden to Colorado on Oct. 12 when the president awarded national monument designation to Camp Hale and surrounding terrain, adding protections from development to the site where soldiers trained for alpine warfare during World War II. During Friday's debate, Bennet, who has said he will support Biden if the president runs for reelection, said he will speak up if he has concerns about Biden's physical or mental ability.
The two Senate candidates' exchanges turned heated at a few points, including when Bennet repeatedly called O'Dea "a liar" as O'Dea charged Bennet with being "ineffective" in the more than 13 years he's served in the Senate, capping a dispute over the number of bills Bennet has shepherded into law. O'Dea contends that Bennet has passed a single standalone bill with his name on it, while Bennet counters that he's authored more than 100 pieces of legislation that were adopted as part of larger bills, most with Republican involvement.
"I'm a contractor, not a politician," said O'Dea more than once. A first-time candidate, O'Dea owns Concrete Express, a Denver-based company he founded after dropping out of college that employs roughly 300 people.
"We have to create an economy in this country again that, when it grows, it grows for everybody, not just the people at the very top," Bennet said. "That's what I will do for you if I go back to Washington, D.C."
Bennet, a former Denver Public Schools superintendent, was appointed to the seat in 2009 and has won reelection twice, by a narrow margin in 2010 and comfortably in 2016.
The debate, which was televised live statewide, took place on the Colorado State University Fort Collins campus and was moderated by 9News anchor Kyle Clark, the Denver TV station's political reporter Marshall Zellinger, Colorado Politics Managing Editor Luige del Puerto and KRDO anchor Heather Skold. Sponsors included 9News, Colorado Politics, The Gazette, The Denver Gazette and several local television stations around the state.
Bennet and O'Dea differed sharply over the role of recent legislation on the country's economy, with O'Dea faulting trillions of dollars in federal spending for fueling high inflation and Bennet arguing that supply chain issues and shocks to the energy economy are to blame.
"We’ve got to quit this frivolous spending, we’ve got to reduce the size of government, we’ve got to make sure our government functions efficiently," said O'Dea.
Bennet pointed to climate change initiatives and cost savings in health care in this summer's massive Inflation Reduction Act, including negotiating drug prices for Medicare recipients and capping the cost of insulin for some Americans.
"I can’t think of more egregious deficit spending than the Trump tax cut, 50% of which went to the top 5%, at a time when our income inequality is as bad as it’s been since 1920," Bennet said, noting that O'Dea has said he'd vote to renew elements of the package set to expire in coming years.
They clashed on what approach the federal government should take to the fentanyl crisis, with Bennet calling for the United States to "push back much harder on China" to prevent the country from shipping chemicals required to manufacture the synthetic opioid to Mexico, as well as leaning on Mexico to rein in the gangs that are pumping the drug north across the border.
"We also need to strengthen the border and support law enforcement," he said, adding that people afflicted with opioid addictions need the chance to "get better, to get well" in the criminal justice system.
O'Dea, who visited the southern border in Texas this week, shot back that local law enforcement told him they need help. "They're asking for a wall," he said. "You know why? They're exhausted."
Both candidates support a legal status for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, though they differed on whether they would vote for a stand-alone bill to protect those immigrants under the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, or DACA, program. Bennet said he would support that bill and O'Dea said he would only if it's part of comprehensive legislation that includes finishing the border wall and streamlining the process for other immigrants.
Responding to a series of questions on gun control, both said they support requiring universal background checks for all gun sales, but O'Dea said he wouldn't support raising the age to buy high-powered rifles to 21, while Bennet said he would.
"No more laws," O'Dea said, later adding that there are "plenty of laws on the books," but they aren't enforced.
Neither said they support establishing a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases. O'Dea said he opposes a ban on so-called assault rifles and Bennet said he would support such a ban, adding, "I think we’ve made enough of these weapons of war in this country."
On abortion, a central issue in the midterms since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, Bennet said he supports a Colorado law that allows abortion and access to contraception without restriction. He noted that Colorado voters have rejected proposed abortion bans "over and over again," including a ballot measure O'Dea supported two years ago that would have banned abortion after 22 weeks without exception for rape or incest.
"I can’t vote for late-term abortion," said O'Dea. "I would support a woman’s right to choose up to and including five months," with exceptions later in pregnancy when the mother's life is threatened.
"Only 1% of abortions in our state are late-term abortions, and they’re the worst circumstances a mother could have," Bennet said. "I don’t think Joe O’Dea should be in that hospital room with her when she has to make that decision."
The two staked out opposite positions over how to encourage the Biden administration to reverse a Trump decision to move the headquarters of Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala.
"We need to continue to make the case that our national security depends on Space Command staying here," said Bennet. He added that he expects the argument he and other members of the state's congressional delegation have been making — that standing up a full-fledged headquarters at the command's temporary site in Colorado will be cheaper and faster than uprooting it to Alabama — will succeed.
O'Dea said that if he wins election to the Seante, he will use the seat to force the White House's hand by withholding support for a key appointment or refusing to vote for legislation.
"I would’ve drug the president through Colorado Springs and shown him how important that is to the Colorado economy," O'Dea said.
Bennet responded that the decision to move Space Command was made by Trump, a president O'Dea voted for twice, adding that his opponent didn't rescind his support for Trump over the move.
Bennet is up by nearly 9 percentage points in the polling average calculated by FiveThirtyEight.com, which gives the incumbent a better than 90% chance of winning reelection. O'Dea hasn't led in a single poll released this cycle, but his campaign insists the underdog is doing better than public opinion surveys indicate.
Colorado Republicans have only carried one top-ticket race since 2004, when Republican Cory Gardner won the state's other U.S. Senate seat in 2014, though Gardner lost his bid for reelection two years ago.
Eight other states with Senate seats on the ballot this November are rated as toss-ups, with those results likely to determine which party controls the Senate after the election.
