Early in-person voting began in Colorado on Monday with the opening of 411 drop boxes and 121 voting centers throughout the state.

Voters can find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov, in addition to the hours of operation. By Election Day on Nov. 8, there will be over 350 voting centers available to submit ballots, in addition to the 411 drop boxes currently open.

“Voting in Colorado is accessible to all eligible voters, regardless of zip code,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Monday. “Voters who received a mail ballot may return it to a convenient drop box or voting center or cast their vote in person.”

The ballot for the general election includes 11 statewide ballot measures, as well as more than 150 state and local races, plus local ballot initiatives in some counties.

Ballots were mailed to registered Colorado voters last week.

Coloradans can register to vote and update voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 to receive a ballot in the mail. Afterwards, Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.