President Joe Biden nominated Christopher Hill, the dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver from 2010 to 2017, to serve as ambassador to Serbia.
Before joining DU, Hill retired from the foreign service in 2010 after serving as ambassador to Iraq.
During his 34-year career as a foreign senior officer, Hill also was the American ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea, as well as a special envoy to Kosovo. He also was appointed as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs during the George W. Bush administration.
Hill previously worked in Serbia with special presidential envoy Richard Holbrook on the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the war between Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995. He also was the leader of the U.S. delegation to the six-party on the North Korean nuclear crisis talks in 2003.
His nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.
Most recently, Hill has been a lecturer and professor at Columbia University, frequently speaking on national television news programs and and as a speaker on foreign policy at events in Denver community, including programs put on by the Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research at DU on post-election analysis in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
