Left to right, Russian envoy Boris Mayorsky, EU envoy Wolfgang Petritsch, and U.S. envoy Christopher Hill talk with Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, Monday, March 22, 1999. The three ambassadors were dispatched to the Serbian capital to convince Milosevic to accept a peace plan for Kosovo. President Joe Biden nominated Hill as his ambassador to Serbia on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.