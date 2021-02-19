A prominent nonprofit policy research organization, MITRE Corp., is out with a report on its four-month review of the 2020 election and found no evidence that Dominion Voting Systems or others skewed the results.

Denver-based Dominion, which has filed defamation lawsuits against Trump attorneys and has threatened lawsuits of several conservative media organizations, publicized the independent report Friday afternoon.

MITRE’s nonpartisan National Election Security Lab gathered and analyzed a wide range of relevant data from October through January in eight swing states, comparing 2016 and 2020 results. The project was called “Bald Eagle.”

"Throughout the period of analysis, evidence of fraud or compromise was not found," MITRE said in a summary of the report.

You can read the full report by clicking here.

Dominion parsed the methodology related to its machines, which are central to the supporters of President Trump's claim that the election was stolen from him.

"The team split the data into two sets — one set consisting of the 318 counties that used Dominion machines, and another set consisting of the 333 counties that did not — to examine whether unexpected spikes in Democratic support appeared in counties using Dominion machines," the company said Friday, providing data that showed "nearly identical" results.

"In fact, non-Dominion counties actually had slightly higher levels of increased votes for Democrats," Dominion noted in its email to reporters. "Michigan and Wisconsin had statistically significant greater increases in Democratic support in counties that did not use Dominion machines than in those that did."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger previously cited MITRE's research in defense of his state's election, which the president tried exhaustively to overturn.

He sent a 10-page letter to Congress on Jan. 6, the day the votes were counted after an attempted insurrection at the Capitol following a Trump rally nearby, debunking claims of election fraud.

The 2020 election was Dominion’s first in Georgia.

While MITRE noted that though the Democrat at the top of the ticket got more support than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, it "pales in comparison" to 2008, when Barack Obama was at the top of Democratic ticket.

Dominion is suing the president's lawyers, Rudy Guiliani and Sidney Powell, for $1.3 billion each. More lawsuits are expected, as the company based in LoDo has asked social media companies to preserve tweets about Dominion from Trump surrogates.