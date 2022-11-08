Denver voters want to "waste no more" as early and unofficial election results show a commanding lead in support of ordinance 306, which requires more recycling and composting options at apartments and commercial businesses.
As of 9:30 p.m. just over 106,000 votes have been counted, with more than 66.9%of those voting for the ordinance.
Initiated Ordinance 306, colloquially known as the "waste no more" ordinance by supporters, requires recycling and composting services at large apartments, non-residential premises and food waste producing businesses.
The building and business owners will have to hire private contractors, as state law prohibits Denver from collecting compost or recycling from large apartment complexes or commercial businesses.
Supporters said the ordinance upgrades apartment residents' access to recycling and composting services, while also bringing upgrades of those same services to people going to local area businesses. They also claim apartments with eight or more units and construction sites create 82% of Denver's waste and no policy is in place mandating sustainable management.
Additionally, the bill builds in a provision that modernizes construction and demolition waste practices. These modernized practices are more ecological and supporters claim they can result in the creation of new construction material.
Supporters also point out the environmental benefits of recycling and the economic benefits an expanded program can bring. This includes more jobs and resilient infrastructure in the city and lets residents play an active roll in fighting climate change.
Opponents believed the city should not be taking on any more work as it relates to waste management.
Though opponents saw it as a commendable effort, they argue Denver already struggles to pick up trash on designated days and would not be successful taking on expanded services. If the new ordinance failed, the city would not have to worry about recycling and compost collection at universities with food facilities, hotels, farmers markets, 16 other commercial services and apartments.
Opponents also zeroed in on costs. Adding the expanded collection services will cost landlords and business owners millions, which will manifest in increasing housing costs.
