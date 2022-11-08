While Democrats were initially expected to lose a few State senate seats on Tuesday night, early election returns show they could build on their majority by at least one seat, possibly two.
Going into Tuesday's election, Democrats held a 21-14 advantage, which improved after Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, announced last August he would switch parties.
Redistricting last November shook up the state Senate map, with seven seats rated as competitive by both sides, and with millions of dollars spent to impact the election results.
State Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, heads the Senate Majority Fund, the soft money fund that spent a record amount to try to reclaim the state Senate. He told Colorado Politics that in many of the tightest races, many ballots are yet to be counted.
"Tonight's not over. In many of these state Senate races there are a lot of votes to be counted. Polls closed late in El Paso County, for example, with 32,000 ballots yet to be counted. The story is not complete yet," he said.
In Senate District 15, for example, 80,000 ballots are expected to be cast, but as of 9 p.m. about 53,000 votes had been counted. "When you have 50,000 of 80,000 counted, you're still a long way from home."
Here is where the seven most competitive seats stand as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night:
Senate District 3: Pueblo
Pueblo County voters appear to be ready to send Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, the Democrat, to his first full term, based on early returns. As of 10 p.m., Hinrichsen held a 7 percentage point lead over Republican Stephen Varela, 53.82% to 46.18%. The district is solely within Pueblo County.
The seat held by Senate President Leroy Garcia was going to be an open one in 2022, given that Garcia was term-limited. But he took a job with the Department of Defense in February, leaving the door open to Hinrichsen to fulfill his unexpired term, and giving Hinrichsen the role of incumbent heading into November.
The state's redistricting commission rated the seat with a 5.1% Democratic lean, but the commission used election results from the 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections, in which Democrats won by commanding margins in the races for governor, secretary of state and U.S. Senate. Those election results meant the forecast probably overrated Democratic chances by as much as 5 percentage points.
There were two GOP candidates on the ballot in SD3, Varela, officially the Republican in the race, and write-in candidate Alex Mugatu, also a Republican.
Fundraising in this blue-collar county was neck-and-neck. Through Oct. 26, Hinrichsen had raised over $152,000, while Varela raised more than $147,000.
But outside groups, known as independent expenditure committees, spent heavily on the Senate races, with the Senate Majority Fund, which backs Senate Republicans, spending the most, including in SD3.
Senate District 8: northwest and north central mountain counties
State Rep. Dylan Roberts, the Eagle Democrat, held a commanding 57.02% to 42.98% lead over Republican Matt Solomon as of 10 p.m.
This was an open seat rated with a 6.6% Democratic lean. The district is one of the largest by geography, covering 10 counties from Clear Creek to Moffat, Rio Blanco and Garfield on the Utah state line. Based on unofficial results Roberts appears to have won the district's largest counties by population: Clear Creek, Summit, Eagle, Gilpin and Routt.
Roberts' fundraising haul was more than double that of Solomon's.
Republicans had pinned hopes on winning this seat as part of the path to control of the state Senate.
Senate District 11: southeast Colorado Springs
As of 10 p.m., Democratic state Rep. Tony Exum, Sr. held a 51.04% to 43.8% point lead over Republican Sen. Dennis Hisey. If those results hold, that's a loss of one seat on the Republican side.
A seat with some of the residency controversies tied to redistricting, the commission, which did not take incumbency into account, drew three state senators into neighboring Senate District 12. Hisey was drawn out of his Senate District 2 seat and into Senate District 12, already occupied by Republican Sen. Bob Gardner, who under state law would keep the seat. Sen. Pete Lee, a Democrat, also was drawn into Senate District 12 and was later charged with residency fraud – a charge dismissed by an El Paso County judge last month.
The redistricting commission rated this seat with a 2.4% Democratic lean.
Hisey rented an apartment in Senate District 11, which was one of several open seats without an incumbent. He still maintains his home in Fountain and is under investigation for allegedly falsifying his residency for purposes of running for state office, as well as for voting irregularities.
Exum, who was term-limited in the House, won a June primary to head to the general election.
Exum led on fundraising, with $170,000 raised through Oct. 26 to Hisey's $146,000.
Senate District 15: western Larimer and Boulder counties
As of 10 p.m. Sen. Rob Woodward, the Loveland Republican, trailed his Democratic opponent, Janice Marchman, by 47.59% to 52.41%, a race where Marchman's lead has been shrinking throughout the evening. If those results hold, that would give Democrats a second seat to add to their majority.
The only legislative seat in the state without any partisan lean, this district includes Loveland and communities west of Fort Collins and Boulder.
Despite the furious fight for control of the state Senate, and the lack of partisan advantage, neither party nor its soft-money committees invested heavily in this race, leaving it up to the candidates.
Woodward won that race, with more than $283,000 raised to Marchman's $183,000.
Senate District 20: northern Jefferson County
State Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton, who was the first Democrat ever elected to House District 25, appears headed to the state Senate to represent this Jefferson County district. As of 10 p.m., Cutter was ahead 55.14% to 42.88% for her opponent, Tim Walsh of Golden.
This is an open seat where outside groups spent millions.
Walsh loaned his campaign more than $1 million. That gave him the fundraising advantage, with $1.27 million to spend, versus Cutter's $236,000.
The redistricting commission rated this seat, which covers northern Jefferson County, with a 7.1% Democratic lean.
Senate District 24: Adams County, including Thornton
As of 10 p.m. Democratic state Rep. Kyle Mullica of Thornton was ahead 54.85% to 42.53% for his GOP opponent, Courtney Potter.
This seat was a bit of a "stretch" goal for the GOP, given its 9.1% Democratic rating lean by the redistricting commission. The open seat was a battle between Mullica and Republican Courtney Potter.
Mullica easily won the fundraising contest, with more than $248,000 raised to Potter's $65,000.
Senate District 27: Arapahoe and Douglas counties
Democratic state Rep. Tom Sullivan also appears headed to the state Senate. As of 10 p.m., Sullivan had 55.8% of the vote to 44.20% for Republican Tom Kim, both of Centennial.
The last of the open seats is primarily based in Arapahoe County with a small portion of northern Douglas County, and rated with a 4.7% Democratic lean by the redistricting commission.
The fundraising battle was just about dead even: Sullivan was backed by gun control groups such as Colorado Ceasefire and Everytown for Gun Safety, with more than $201,000; Kim took in $208,000 in cash and non-monetary donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.