The Colorado House of Representatives is looking even more Democratic as the election brings big changes to both sides of the partisan aisle, the unofficial election results on Tuesday night suggest.
Democrats are expected to increase their dominance in the House from the current 41-24 Democrat-Republican member split. Preliminary election results show Democratic candidates leading in 46 districts and Republicans leading in 19 districts, based on 45.1% of ballots counted from the Secretary of State’s Office as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
If the election results remain as are, that gives Democrats a more than two-thirds majority in the House — potentially the biggest advantage House Democrats have had in Colorado history.
“I’m humbled that voters continue to put their trust in Democrats to lead the Colorado House,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “Across the state, Democratic lawmakers and candidates prevailed on the strength of their records. Voters rewarded the majority for listening to Coloradans and doing what we said we’d do. ... Democratic lawmakers moved Colorado forward, saved people money, and protected a woman's right to choose.”
House Districts 16, 19, 43, 49 and 57 are all currently represented by Republicans, but have Democratic candidates leading their respective races.
In House District 57, incumbent Republican Rep. Perry Will is down 45.22% to 54.78%, losing to Democratic candidate and small business owner Elizabeth Velasco. In House District 49, Democratic Rep. Judy Amabile is winning 64.96% to 32.81% over Republican Kathryn Lehr, after Amabile was drawn out of her District 13 during recent redistricting.
In addition to the House’s rising Democrat population, most of the Republican House seats will see centrist candidates overtake who many view as anti-establishment legislators.
Of the 10 sitting GOP House members considered to lean the furthest right, nine of them did not run for re-election, most due to term limits or because they ran for other offices: Reps. Mark Baisley, Ron Hanks, Tim Geitner, Patrick Neville, Andres Pico, Kim Ransom, Shane Sandridge, Dave Williams and Kevin Van Winkle. That leaves Rep. Stephanie Luck as the only remaining far-right House member.
Luck is winning in her re-election bid in the newly redrawn District 60, receiving 64.64% of votes to her Democratic opponent Kathryn Green’s 35.36% so far. However, Pico's House District 16, Geitner's District 19 and Van Winkle's District 43 seats are currently being led by Democratic candidates.
For Republican candidates who are holding on to the seats, most are much more moderate than their predecessors. For example, Neville’s prospective replacement Lisa Frizell — considered a favorite to represent Republicans on the Joint Budget Committee — as well as Anthony Hartsook and Rose Pugliese who are on course to fill Ransom and Sandridge’s seats, respectively.
In a statement, the Colorado House Republicans expressed disappointment over the election results.
"Colorado voters showed an independence streak, bucking national trends that saw big wins for conservative Republicans in other states," the statement read. "Though some state House races may not have finished the way we wanted, others certainly did, we in the Colorado House Republican Caucus continue to stand with the Colorado families who put their trust in us."
Here are other current results in the most competitive House elections this year, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
● House District 13 — Democratic Rep. Julie McCluskie, who was drawn out of her former District 61, is leading 60.01% to 39.99% over Republican David Buckley, a business owner who ran unopposed in his primary. District 13 includes Grand, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties and parts of Chaffee County and is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Judy Amabile.
● House District 16 — Democratic candidate Stephanie Vigil, a community organizer and second-time House candidate, is winning with 50.49% to 47.34% over Republican Dave Donelson, an Army veteran and Colorado Springs City Council member. District 16 in El Paso County is currently represented by Republican Rep. Andy Pico, who was drawn out of the district.
● House District 19 — The only competitive House race that financially favored the Republican candidate, Republican Rep. Dan Woog is losing with 45.83% to Democrat Air Force veteran Jennifer Lea Parenti’s 51.75%. Woog, drawn out of his District 63, sought to take over for the district’s incumbent, Republican Rep. Tim Geitner, representing several cities in Boulder and Weld counties.
● House District 25 — In a rare race featuring two current lawmakers, Democratic Sen. Tammy Story is beating out Republican Rep. Colin Larson, 51.07% to 47.18%. Both Story and Larson were drawn out of their respective districts and into District 25 in Jefferson County, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Lisa Cutter.
● House District 26 — Democratic high school teacher Meghan Lukens is up 54.55% to 45.45% over Republican homeschooling mom Savannah Wolfson for District 26, including Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties and parts of Eagle County. The seat was left open by Democratic Rep. Dylan Roberts.
● House District 28 — Democrat Sheila Lieder — a member of the Tri-County Workforce Development Board — is leading the race 52.60% to 45.50% over Republican Dan Montoya, a Marine Corps veteran. District 28 is an open seat inside of Jefferson County after Democratic Rep. Kerry Tipper chose not to run for reelection.
● House District 38 — Incumbent Democratic Rep. David Ortiz is winning his bid for reelection, receiving 56.21% of votes, to Republican Jaylen Mosqueira's 41.82%. Mosqueira is legislative aide. District 38 is in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties.
● House District 59 — Incumbent Democrat Rep. Barbara McLachlan is on her way to re-election with 58.06% of the vote, compared to Republican schoolteacher Shelli Shaw’s 41.94%. The district includes Archuleta, La Plata and San Juan counties and parts of Montezuma County.
● House District 61 — Democrat Eliza Hamrick, a former high school teacher, is leading 50.96% to 47.27% against Republican Dave Woolever, an Air Force veteran and college professor. House District 61 is an open seat in Arapahoe and Douglas counties after its current Democratic Rep. Julie McCluskie was redrawn into District 13 and Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan, newly drawn into the District 61, is running for the state Senate instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.