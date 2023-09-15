Colorado Democrats officially backed both of the ballot measures that voters will face this November.

The Colorado Democratic Party's state central committee voted on Thursday to endorse Proposition HH and Proposition II. The two measures, referred to the ballot by the state legislature, are the only statewide issues up for consideration in the upcoming election.

“Colorado Democrats are working hard to put more money into Coloradans’ pockets, and to invest in giving our kids a great education and that’s exactly what Propositions HH and II do,” said Shad Murib, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party.

Prop HH asks voters whether to use the surplus from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights to reduce property taxes, fund school districts and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance or hospital districts and other local governments. The TABOR surplus would otherwise be refunded to Colorado taxpayers.

Prop II asks voters whether to spend $23.65 million on expanding Colorado's free preschool program by letting the state keep the money collected through taxes on cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products, and maintaining those current tax rates, instead of reducing them.

The fights over both measures have largely been split along party lines.

The bill to refer Prop II to the ballot passed the state legislature with all but three Democrats voting "yes" and all Republicans voting "no." The Prop HH bill received similar near-unanimous support from Democrats and unanimous opposition from Republicans, with House Republicans even walking out during the bill's final vote in protest.

Critics of Prop HH, including the Denver Republican Party, have called it an underhanded way to gradually eliminate TABOR refunds by compounding the amount the government is allowed to keep and spend on property tax relief and state education funding.

"The legislature could have given you property tax relief without you forfeiting your TABOR refund check like we have been doing the past two years," said state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, co-chair of the No on HH issue committee. "The legislature and the governor want to take your TABOR refund check and continue their spending spree."

Supporters of Prop HH say it will soften the blow of rising property tax rates and, for the 2023 tax year, result in higher TABOR refunds for Coloradans earning under $100,000 per year, thanks to a companion measure that will temporarily equalize refunds if Prop HH passes.

“The Republican Party is selling the same old tired plan of giving irresponsible corporations and the wealthiest among us a handout, and Coloradans aren’t buying it," Murib said. "These measures cut the cost of living for working people, renters, seniors, homeowners and businesses.”

Prop II is less contentious, with no issue committees forming to oppose the measure so far. During the legislative debate earlier this year, supporters said the measure would improve early childhood education. Opponents said it's unfair to target smokers with the taxes.