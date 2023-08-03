The campaign for your vote on the measure that would provide property tax relief to homeowners and commercial business owners through diverting TABOR refunds is off to a strong fundraising start for proponents in the last month.
An issue committee registered to back the measure Preposition HH, the measure Democrats passed in the 2023 legislative session, has raised more than $360,000, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's campaign finance database. Almost all of it came from either wealthy Coloradans or organizations with ties to Democrats, including Gov. Jared Polis.
The ballot question will ask voters this November for permission to raise what's called the Referendum C cap by 1% and keep that additional revenue for a 10-year period. That would generate about $167 million per year, which in turn would be funneled to local governments to hold them "harmless" from reductions in property tax revenue, as well as boost funding for K-12 education. A companion measure, contained in House Bill 1311, will provide an equalized TABOR refund to taxpayers, should Proposition HH pass, giving each single filer $873 next year, or $1,746 for joint filers, based on recent projections from the governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting.
Critics have said the proposal increases the cap by 1% each year for the next nine years, compounding the amount the government is allowed to keep and spend on property tax relief but in turn reducing TABOR refunds.
If adopted by voters, Proposition HH would make a temporary assessment rate reduction for residential property classes and reduces valuations (and the property taxes tied to those valuations) for owner-occupied, senior and multi-family housing by $50,000 in 2023, and by $40,000 from 2024 to 2032.
If voters reject the measure, the TABOR refund in 2024 would be based on the state's current six-tier refund mechanism, which is decided by income levels.
The donors to the pro-HH issue committee Property Tax Relief Now raised more than $360,000 in its first 30 days.
The two largest donations, at $100,000 each, came from Fort Collins' Pat Stryker, an heir to Stryker Medical Equipment, and Education Reform Now Advocacy.
Stryker is a long-time donor to Democratic causes in Colorado, including in 2004 when she and Polis were among of the "gang of four" that helped finance the takeover of the Colorado House. Since 2006, according to TRACER, she has given more than $7.4 million to Democratic-aligned causes.
Education Reform Now Advocacy is a New York-based 501(c)3 that partners with Democrats for Education Reform. Both groups are known for backing charter schools and opposition to teacher unions. DFER was started in 2007 by New York hedge fund managers.
Since 2010, Education Reform Now and its affiliates have contributed more than $13.5 million to Democratic-aligned causes, as well as to independent expenditure committees that back Democratic candidates for the General Assembly. DFER has made tens of thousands of dollars in contributions directly to Democratic candidates in Colorado over the same time period.
Another donation came from Boldly Forward, which started out as Polis' transition committee in 2018 but has since moved on to advocacy on issues such as early childhood education, lowering the cost of health care and fiscal reform. Its contributions to issue committees are at $110,000. The donation to the Prop HH-supporting committee is the first since 2020.
The Colorado Education Association is the state's largest teachers union, and has contributed tens of millions of dollars to Democratic candidates and issues aligned with Democratic values.
The last donor on the list is the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a dark money group that doesn't identify its donors and is based in Washington, D.C.
In the last decade the fund has contributed $22 million to Democratic-aligned causes in Colorado and independent expenditure committees backing Democratic candidates for the state legislature. The Atlantic in 2021 called the group's administrator, Arabella Advisors, "the indisputable heavyweight of Democratic dark money."
Two issue committees have been formed to oppose Proposition HH: No on HH and the TABOR Coalition. The former has yet to report any contributions, while the latter has reported total contributions of $1,639 from 15 individuals as of July 27.
The conservative group Advance Colorado filed a lawsuit challenging the ballot measure and the legislation behind it for violating the single-subject rule, but that lawsuit was dismissed in June. Advance Colorado and its allies, including several Republican-led counties and commissioners, plan to appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.