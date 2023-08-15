Almost every county in Colorado received grants to upgrade the physical security at their election offices over the last year.

In total, 56 counties were given more than $945,000 in grant awards, the Secretary of State's Office announced on Tuesday. The grant program was created by Senate Bill 22-153, passed by state legislators in 2022 in response to alleged election security breaches in Mesa and Elbert counties.

“These new resources are critical in increasing security and protecting Colorado’s elections from insider threats and bad actors,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I am so proud to issue these grants so that Colorado can continue to lead the nation in election security and access.”

The grants ranged from $2,669 for Rio Grande County, to $36,500 each for Larimer and Weld counties. Other big awards include $30,000 for Montrose County and $24,500 each for Boulder, Jackson, Jefferson, Logan, Ouray and Park counties.

Every county that applied received a grant award, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties used the money to meet new security requirements created by SB 22-153, such as implementing key card access systems and 24/7 video surveillance for rooms where election equipment is stored.

SB 22-153, dubbed the Colorado Election Security Act, is intended to protect Colorado's election systems from "insider threats."

The bill was drafted after, in 2021, Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters were accused of making unauthorized copies of election equipment data. Schroeder admitted to the accusations, while Peters denies them, pleading not guilty to seven felony and four misdemeanor charges in the case scheduled to go to trial in October.

Elbert and Mesa counties were each awarded the election security grants, receiving $10,019 and $23,916, respectively.

In addition to creating the grant program, the bill made it a felony to tamper with or facilitate unauthorized access to voting equipment, and prohibits anyone convicted of election offenses from serving as an election official, among other changes.