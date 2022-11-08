On a night when all eyes are on a handful of competitive races for Colorado congressional seats, five of the state's incumbent lawmakers cruised toward reelection with convincing margins.
On the Democratic side, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Jason Crow posted big vote totals over their challengers after polls closed, as did Republican U.S. Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.
Meanwhile, the race in the state's new 8th Congressional District between state lawmakers Barb Kirkmeyer, the Republican, and Yadira Caraveo, the Democrat, remained too close to call. In the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Adam Frisch had an edge over Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, while Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen defeated GOP nominee Erik Aadland in the 7th Congressional District.
The state's other five districts are drawn to heavily favor one party, typically making an upset — or even well-funded challenges — unlikely, and that's how it's played out this year.
DeGette, the dean of Colorado's delegation, will return to Washington, D.C., for a 14th term with 79.4% of the vote in the overwhelmingly Democratic, Denver-based 1st Congressional District, burying Republican nominee Jennifer Qualteri, who barely campaigned and had 18.6% in initial returns. Libertarian John C. Kittleson had 2%.
Neguse posted a similarly decisive win over Republican Marshall Dawson in the heavily Democratic 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of the northwest part of the state, including most of Boulder and Larimer counties and a portion of the Interstate 70 ski corridor. Neguse, who was seeking a third term, had 70.5% of the vote to the 27.9% received by Dawson, with American Constitution Party nominee Gary L. Nation with 0.5%, Unity Party nominee Tim Wolf with 0.5% and Colorado Center Party candidate Steve Yurasha at 0.7%.
In the 4th Congressional District, which takes in parts of Weld and Douglas counties and the eastern part of Colorado, Republican Buck headed toward a fifth term with 59.6% of the vote to Democrat Ike McCorkle's 38.3%. American Constitution Party nominee Ryan McGonigal had 2.1%.
Lamborn is slated to enjoy the second-longest tenure among the state's federal delegation after the next Congress is sworn in in January, following the imminent retirement of fellow eight-term member U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat. After surviving a four-way primary in June in the heavily El Paso County-based 5th Congressional District, Lamborn was running well ahead of Democrat David Torres with 55.7% of the vote to his challenger's 41.1%. Libertarian Brian Flanagan had 2.2% and American Constitution Party candidate Christopher Mitchell had 1%.
Crow, who will now enter a third term representing the Democratic-leaning Arapahoe County-based 6th Congressional District, had 61% to Republican Steve Monahan's 37.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.