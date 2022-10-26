More than 271,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Wednesday from the Secretary of State’s Office.

That total represents approximately 7% of just under 3,796,000 active registered voters in Colorado with two weeks to go until Election Day. Of those early voters, unaffiliated voters make up the plurality — though party turnout is relatively even.

Nearly 98,000 of the ballots turned in came from unaffiliated voters, making up 36.1% of the total. Democrats came in second with 33.3% of returned ballots, followed by Republicans with 29.6%.

Though unaffiliated voters are leading the early turnout, they are also the only party that is underperforming based on overall population. Unaffiliated voters returned 36.1% of early ballots but comprise 45.6% of all active registered voters in Colorado, according to voter registration data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Republicans and Democrats are both overrepresented in the early voter turnout, with the former making up 29.6% of early voters but only 24.7% of all voters and the latter making up 33.3% of early voters but only 27.8% of all voters.

Most early ballots — 51.2% — came from voters aged 65 and over. Voters aged 45 to 64 turned in over 31% of the ballots, while only 17.7% of ballots were from voters aged 44 and younger.

The biggest chunk of returned ballots came from Jefferson County, accounting for over 35,000 ballots. El Paso County came next with with 32,694 ballots, Arapahoe County with 29,331 and Larimer County with 20,900.

The Secretary of State’s Office is expected to release updates on the returned ballots every weekday through Election Day on Nov. 8.

Ballots were mailed to registered Colorado voters last week. Early voting officially kicked off on Monday with the opening of 411 drop boxes and 121 voting centers throughout the state.

Voters can find their closest drop box or voting center and the hours of operation at GoVoteColorado.gov. By Election Day, there will be over 350 voting centers available to submit ballots, in addition to the 411 drop boxes currently open.

The ballot for the general election includes 11 statewide ballot measures, as well as more than 150 state and local races, plus local ballot initiatives in some counties.

Coloradans can register to vote and update voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 to receive a ballot in the mail. Afterwards, Coloradans can still register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.