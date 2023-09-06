Four Republican and two unaffiliated voters filed suit in state court on Wednesday seeking to block the secretary of state from placing Donald Trump on any future primary or general election ballot in Colorado.
The lawsuit contains prominent political names on the plaintiffs' side, including former Republican Sen. Norma Anderson and Denver Post columnist Krista Kafer among those challenging Trump's eligibility for the ballot. Former Republican candidate Mario Nicolais, former solicitor general Eric Olson and the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington are part of the legal team that brought the suit.
"Four years after taking an oath to 'preserve, protect and defend' the Constitution," the lawsuit alleged, "Trump tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, leading to a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol to stop the lawful transfer of power to his successor. By instigating this unprecedented assault on the American constitutional order, Trump violated his oath."
The plaintiffs have grounded their claims in state law and in the 14th Amendment's prohibition on certain state and federal officials ever holding federal office if they "shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."
The extraordinary move to bar a presidential candidate from the ballot — as that candidate is also facing multiple criminal charges — relies on a recent case in New Mexico, in which courts removed a local elected official from his position due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
In a statement, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she was "hopeful that this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump's eligibility as a candidate for office."
The case is Anderson et al. v. Griswold et al.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.