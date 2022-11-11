Colorado voters have approved a ballot measure to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms.

Proposition 122 passed with 52.41% of the over 2.24 million votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Associated Press officially declared the measure's victory Friday afternoon.

The vote makes Colorado the second state in the country to legalize and regulate the market for mushrooms, following Oregon in 2020. In 2019, Denver became the first city in the nation to remove criminal penalties for possessing mushrooms.

With the passage of Prop 122, "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and psilocin — will be legally accessible to Coloradans 21 years or older, to be administered mostly at state licensed healing centers, under rules to be promulgated by the state Department of Regulatory Agencies.

While the measure does not legalize the retail sale of mushrooms, it allows growing mushrooms for personal use and consuming them without legal penalty. A home grower can also give away the product to those 21 years of age or older so long as it’s not being sold.

Those under age 21 who use mushrooms can be charged with a petty drug offense – but subject only to a penalty of four hours of drug education or counseling. That will apply both to possession, as well as giving it away to others without cost.

The group behind the measure, Natural Medicine Colorado, argued that Prop 122 will give Coloradans access to psychedelic therapies to treat mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2018 and 2019, the Food and Drug Administration granted psilocybin as a “breakthrough therapy,” accelerating the development and review of using the drug to treat major depressive disorder. New York University researchers also have seen promising results when looking at the effects of using psilocybin to treat alcohol addiction.

Under Prop 122, licensed facilitators can provide psychedelic treatment with the drugs to patients in hospitals, hospice facilities, community mental health centers, rural health clinics, long-term care facilities or retirement communities – but only with the facility's permission, according to Natural Medicine Colorado.

Opponents with Protect Our Kids argued that Prop 122 would open the door for people to “gift” mushrooms to others by charging them high prices for unrelated products, such as clothing or souvenirs, calling it an intentional loophole.

Prop 122 was also criticized for banning local jurisdictions from enacting regulations more restrictive than the measure — a restriction denounced by elected officials on both sides of the aisle as violating local control.

With the fate of Prop 122 settled, Coloradans are now only awaiting results for Proposition 125 — an effort to allow grocery stores that sell beer to also sell wine. Prop 125 is currently passing with 50.14% of the 2.25 million votes, according to the Secretary of State's Office.