Tamra Farah, the former chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, had a speaking role at a Washington, D.C., protest by conservative women at the headquarters of the National School Boards Association in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday.

At issue was a letter the association sent last month to President Joe Biden, conflating rowdy parental behavior at school board meetings to domestic terrorism. The association asked the president to allocate federal resources to tamp down what it saw as threats to school board members and educators over mask mandates.

Last Friday, the association issued an apology to its more than 90,000 member organizations that were upset, calling the wording poor communication after a conservative political backlash.

Republican groups have seized the momentum against the administration, as local school boards have become a target for a GOP reemergence, especially in states, such as Colorado, that are trending left.

"Calling these moms domestic terrorists is the pathetic taunt of a schoolyard bully," Farah said.

RIGHT NOW: @momsforamerica holding protest @NSBAPublicEd in Alexandria, VA over NSBA letter to President Biden stating some parents actions in school districts are comparable to domestic terrorism & hate crimes. NSBA over the weekend apologized. @7NewsDC #Loudoun #7NewsITeam pic.twitter.com/0m6RAzQUKY — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 27, 2021

Farah is the executive director of MomForce, which is the national school board initiative for Moms for America.

"I'm talking to moms all across America who are speaking up in schools, some of them are right here," she said motioning behind her, "and who are at school board meetings on a regular basis. These moms are rightfully mad."

She said that just because the association baked off its statement "doesn't diminish the fact they said it."

Founded in 2004, Moms for America calls itself "a national movement of mothers reclaiming our culture for truth, family, freedom and the Constitution."

Farah said the administration was trying to intimidate "everyday moms and dads who are exposing the evil in the classrooms as school officials fill resource centers in nearly every public school with unspeakable child pornography under the banner of sex ed."

Staunch opposition to school-based sex education is a long-time cause of the conservative nonprofit.