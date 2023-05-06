Colorado Springs mayoral candidates continue their fundraising pushes with just under two weeks to go before the May 16 runoff, raking in the largest donations from local political action committees, businesses and business professionals. Campaign finance reports filed with the city on Monday show Wayne Williams raised $357,525 in the period between April 11-25 while his opponent in the mayor's race, Yemi Mobolade, raised nearly $60,565 in that same time.