U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet raised $1.7 million for the three-month period ending June 30, his campaign said Thursday, bringing the Colorado Democrat's total fundraising for his re-election campaign to nearly $5.5 million.

Bennet, who has yet to draw a prominent Republican challenger, plans to report nearly $2.3 million cash on hand at the end of the quarter, his campaign said.

He has the distinction of being the only incumbent senator running for re-election who is refusing donations from corporate political action committees and federal lobbyists. Roughly 94% of Bennet's donations for the quarter were in amounts under $200, his campaign said.

Colorado's 2022 U.S. Senate race isn't considered competitive by top national election forecasters, who all peg the state as solid blue following Democratic sweeps in the last two cycles.

Appointed to the Senate in 2009 and elected to his first full term in 2010, Bennet is the first senator from Colorado to seek a third term since the mid-1960s, when Republican Gordon Allott won re-election.

Three Republicans have filed to run against Bennet: Erik Aadland, an Army veteran who changed his registration from unaffiliated to Republican earlier this spring; Peter Yu, who made an unsuccessful congressional run in 2018; and Army veteran and nonprofit founder Juli Henry.

At press time, none of the GOP candidates had filed campaign finance reports, which are due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight.

Colorado Politics has reported that two higher profile Republicans are weighing bids to take on Bennet — Eli Bremer, a 2008 Olympian and former El Paso County GOP official; and former state Rep. Clarice Navarro, who served in the Trump administration and currently works as U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's district representative.