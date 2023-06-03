A left-leaning Colorado nonprofit launched a six-figure ad campaign this week calling on U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to support lower prescription drug costs and federal social safety net programs.
Rocky Mountain Values announced at a press conference in Pueblo on Thursday that the group plans to spend $300,000 this summer on TV, digital, radio, print and mail ads urging the Rifle Republican to listen to her constituents and stop grandstanding, a spokeswoman for the group told Colorado Politics.
"We will no longer allow her antics and her extremism to distract from the fact that her record fails to deliver for Coloradans on the issues that matter most to us,” said Justin Lamorte, the group's executive director.
The dark-money group, which doesn't have to report its donors, spent millions attacking former Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner ahead of the 2020 election. It relaunched in April with a focus on Boebert, who is seeking reelection to a third term in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Pueblo veteran Jerry Solano, who is featured in the 30-second TV spot the group began airing this week, spoke at Thursday's press conference.
“Boebert has voted repeatedly to make life harder for Pueblo veterans like me,” he said.
In the ad, Solano says: "I've had two open heart surgeries. Without Medicare I would have never been able to take care of that myself, and I probably wouldn't be here today. Lauren Boebert voted against lowering prescription costs — not just for seniors, but for everybody. And Boebert supports a plan to gut Social Security and Medicare. She shouldn't cut the benefits that we need and we’ve earned."
To back up those charges, Rocky Mountain Values pointed to votes Boebert cast last summer against the Democrats' omnibus Inflation Reduction Act and to a proposal released by the conservative Republican Study Committee to gradually raise eligibility requirements for federal retirement and health care programs.
Boebert's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment on the ad campaign. In April, however, her campaign spokesman rebutted similar allegations made by the group, citing Boebert's support for a proposal the conservative House Freedom Caucus contends would balance the federal budget without cutting Social Security or Medicare.
Boebert narrowly won reelection to a second term last year in the Republican-leaning seat, which covers most of the Western Slope and southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.
Both major parties have targeted the seat as potentially up-for-grabs in next year's election.
Adam Frisch, the Democrat Boebert defeated last year by just 546 votes — the closest congressional margin in the country — launched another bid for the seat earlier this year, as have several other Democrats. He reported raising $1.75 million in the first quarter, nearly $1 million more than Boebert brought in.
