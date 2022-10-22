Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette will host a series of virtual forums next week on alcohol-related ballot measures, as well as on the proposal to legalize "magic mushrooms."
The forum on Proposition 122, which seeks to regulate access to psychedelic mushrooms and decriminalize their use and possession for adults, is scheduled for Nov. 1 from 8-9 a.m. via Zoom.
To attend, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CQQ3gb4MR8ySMgH6b40LLw.
Luke Niforatos of Protecting Colorado Kids will represent the "no" campaign. The “yes” campaign declined the invitation to debate.
The forum on three alcohol-related measures is scheduled for Oct. 27 from 8-9 a.m. also via Zoom.
Registration is also free: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4QQtOgRWQ5usAbnsVh5Diw
Chris Fine and Carolyn Joy, both from Keeping Colorado Local, will represent the "no" campaign. The “yes” campaign declined the invitation to debate.
If approved by voters, Proposition 124 will allow retail liquor stores to apply for and, if approved, increase the number of locations over time, with no limit on the number of locations after 2037. Proposition 125, meanwhile, will licensed grocery and convenience stores that currently sell beer to also sell wine. Finally, Proposition 126 will let third-party companies to deliver alcohol from grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants and other liquor-licensed businesses. If approved, it would make takeout and delivery of alcohol from bars and restaurants permanently available.
Details on the ballot measures are available here.
