Coloradans in 85 cities and towns voted on more than 150 municipal ballot measures Tuesday, passing or rejecting proposals ranging from authorizing marijuana businesses to funding affordable housing.

Cripple Creek, Hotchkiss and Palmer Lake residents voted to authorize retail marijuana businesses, while authorization is currently leading a close race in Grand Lake, according to unofficial election results from the Colorado Municipal League.

In contrast, Colorado Springs, Dove Creek and Nunn voters rejected similar marijuana business measures.

Taxes on retail marijuana passed in Colorado Springs, Grand Lake, Fort Luton, Ault and Nederland. In Larmar, an initiative seeking to prohibit marijuana establishments and to prohibit possessing more than one ounce of marijuana failed.

Aspen, Carbondale, Salida, Steamboat Springs and Durango passed funding streams for affordable housing projects, with the first four using short-term rental taxes and Durango using existing revenues from a 2021 lodging tax increase. Vail and Dillon also passed similar measures to fund housing initiatives, development and community projects.

Voters in Grand Junction rejected measures for a lodging tax increase, a short-term rental tax and a lease term increase all seeking to fund affordable housing initiatives. Denver voters rejected an excise tax on landlords to fund legal services for tenants.

Georgetown, Glenwood Springs and the Estes Park Local Marketing District each approved a lodging tax to support workforce housing projects and workforce childcare needs. Similarly, Snowmass Village expanded the allowed uses of revenue from its lodging tax to include workforce housing, and Dillion authorized increasing debt by up to $20 million for workforce housing projects.

Other lodging taxes passed in Dillon, Julesburg, Littleton, Lyons, Nederland and Palisade. Lodging taxes failed in Centennial and Hudson.

Sales tax increases were approved in Dove Creek, Englewood, Idaho Springs, Nederland, Superior, Wiggins and Windsor, largely to fund streets, parks and law enforcement. Sales tax increases failed in Cripple Creek, Fowler, Gunnison, La Junta, Milliken, Sugar City and Yuma.

Denver and Fountain voters approved property tax mill levy increases to fund library services and public safety, respectively. Aspen, Pueblo and Erie voters approved extensions of various existing tax programs.

In Denver, voters also passed measures retaining revenue from two 2020 sales taxes, modernizing election procedures, requiring multifamily residential premises to offer recycling, and creating a sidewalk master plan funded by a fee to property owners.

Fort Lupton, Longmont and Sterling were authorized to increase debt by between $10 million and $29 million each to fund a recreation center, storm drainage system improvements and wastewater system improvements.

Also, Fort Collins voted to require ranked-choice voting for mayor and city council elections; Monument voted to become the state’s 105th home rule municipality; Iliff voted against eliminating term limits for the mayor and trustees; and, Avon, Eagle, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail approved the creation of the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority.