After losing two of their planned choices for caucus leader in the space of 10 days, Colorado House Republicans on Thursday elected Rep. Mike Lynch of Wellington as minority leader.
The caucus was decimated in Tuesday night's election, dropping from 24 to 19 seats, a record low in over the course of at least the last three decades.
The caucus' leader in the past two legislation sessions, Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland, died of a sudden heart attack on Oct. 30.
Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton, who had been likely to take on the minority leader role, lost his bid for a third term on Tuesday night to Sen. Tammy Story of Evergreen, who chose to run for the House when her Senate district was changed from Democrat-leaning to a safe Republican seat.
Lynch won the role by a 12-5 margin over Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, who nominated herself for the position.
The caucus chose Rep.-elect Rose Pugliese of Colorado Springs as assistant minority leader by acclimation.
Rounding out the leadership: Republicans chose Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, as caucus whip and Rep. Rod Bockenfeld of Watkins to represent them on the Joint Budget Committee. Both were elected by acclimation.
The Republicans' caucus chair will be Rep. Mary Bradfield of Colorado Springs, who defeated Rep.-elect Ken DeGraaf of Colorado Springs.
