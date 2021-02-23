U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire will heading the Colorado Democrats' Obama Gala April 24, which will be held online for the second year in a row.

Organizers previously had said Sens. Jon Ossoff, the newly elected member from Georgia, and Alex Padilla, newly appointed from California, will also take part in this year's online event.

More information and tickets for the Obama Gala is available by clicking here.

Tuesday's announcement comes after the state Democratic Party issued a press release Saturday criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert, the firebrand conservative freshman and Rifle diner owner, for attending a GOP fundraiser in Florida for Utah Sen. Mike Lee last week.

Democrats flagged the $10,600 price for a couple to attend the Republican dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, calling Boebert "a media-seeking showboat" who should be meeting with her Colorado constituents, instead.

Tickets to the virtual Colorado Democratic event in April start at $100 and climb to a platinum sponsorship of $10,000.

“I’m so pleased to welcome Senators Booker and Hassan as speakers at our Annual Obama Gala," Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll said in a statement Tuesday. "Both senators have been so supportive of our efforts to turn Colorado blue over the years, and they are welcome additions to our speaker lineup for our annual fundraiser as we celebrate our 2020 victories.”

Booker, who was reelected with 57% of the vote last November, is the former Newark mayor who initially ran for president in 2020. Hassan is the former governor of New Hampshire who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and will be up for reelection in 2022.

A University of New Hampshire poll late last month showed Hassan with a 41% favorability rating in a state Joe Biden won by more than 7 percentage points last November.