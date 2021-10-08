A Fort Collins-based nonprofit has been awarded a $10,000 grant for its work to boost gender parity in positions of power in Colorado.
The grant given to Colorado 50-50 comes from Royal Neighbors of America, an Illinois-based, women-led insurance company. Along with the grant, the company also named Colorado 50-50 founder Erin Hottenstein the winner of one of ten Nation of Neighbors empowerment awards.
The grant will go toward helping to “hire an attorney and nonprofit consultant and fund more trainings, marketing, and internship stipends.”
“I really want to express my gratitude to all the people who have helped us,” Hottenstein said in a statement. “It’s really a community effort to inspire that next wave of women leaders!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.