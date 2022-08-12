The candidates competing to succeed state Rep. Edie Hooton will square off Saturday morning in a forum set to be livestreamed on YouTube.
The slate of candidates is currently seven strong after former CU Regent Jim Martin dropped out and several others jumped in. Nominations will also be accepted from the floor when the 68-member Boulder County House District 10 vacancy committee meets to vote on Monday, so that list could change again.
Hooton, D-Boulder, has said she will finish out her term, which ends in January. She told Colorado Politics Friday she will not endorse anyone in the race, noting the timing of her withdrawal "has raised lots of questions."
"I think I would be absolutely loathe to endorse anyone, it would further promote speculation that there's a fix or that I set this up to favor someone," she said. "Boulder will be well-represented."
Hooton is on the HD10 vacancy committee and said she believes committee will be responsive to candidates who are making a real effort to reach out.
"I don't think anyone in this race can take anything for granted, no matter the history with the party or public profile in Boulder," she said.
HD10 includes among its residents Gov. Jared Polis and Senate President Steve Fenberg, who is also a member of the vacancy committee.
Those who have already indicated an interest, and in no particular order:
Aaron Brockett: first elected to Boulder City Council in 2015; re-elected in 2019 and chosen by the council as mayor in November, 2019. Among his endorsements: former Boulder Mayor Will Toor, now the head of the Colorado Energy Office; four members of Boulder City Council; current and former members of the Boulder Valley School District board and the mayors of Superior, Longmont, Broomfield and Lyons. He identified climate action, education funding, affordable housing, fighting homelessness, protections for abortion rights and the LGBTQ community and reducing gun violence as his priorities.
Junie Joseph: elected to boulder City Council in 2019, former Mayor Pro Tem. She is also a member of the governor's Geographic Naming Board Advisory Committee. Among her endorsements: three current Boulder City Council members, state Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, and state Reps. Naquetta Ricks, D-Aurora, and Adrienne Benavidez, D-Adams County; and city council members in Westminster, Lafayette and Sheridan. She said she will advocate for climate justice, a thriving workforce and social services that will help everyone.
Lynn Guissinger: first vice-chair of the RTD board of directors, elected in 2018. Former treasurer for U.S. Rep. Jared Polis' congressional campaign; past president of Democratic Women of Boulder County. Endorsed by former House Majority Leader and HD10 predecessor Alice Madden. She lists as her issues climate change, clean air and water, reproductive rights, education, affordable housing and gun safety.
Celeste Landry: Boulder Democratic party activist and a volunteer lobbyist at the state Capitol; endorsed by former House Minority Leader Ruth Wright; former Senate presidents Joan Fitz-Gerald and Brandon Shaffer and former state Rep. Dorothy Rupert, all from Boulder or Boulder County. Member of the vacancy committee. She says her legislation will be guided by her constituents but added she is interested in climate change, health care access and affordable housing.
Tina Mueh: 30-year science educator, recent member of the PERA board of trustees (until June 2022); former president of the Boulder Valley Education Association. She lists as her interests climate change, energy resources, conservation as well as reproductive health and justice, education funding and policy, collective bargaining and workers’ rights.
Jerry Greene: musician and environmentalist. He did not respond to a request for comment.
Xanthe Thomassen: former executive director of the National Vote at Home Institute, which includes among its advisors former state Rep. Dan Pabon and Elena Nuñez, director of state operations for Common Cause. Thomassen also spent 21 years working for IBM, according to her LinkedIn profile. She did not respond to a request for comment.
The winner on Monday will square off against Republican William DeOreo in the November general election. The district heavily favors Democrats.
